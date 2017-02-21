KC Convention Hotel development plan filed with the city; hearing is set for April

After years of work, backers of a new downtown Kansas City convention hotel have filed their development plan with the city and are hoping for final regulatory approval from City Hall in April.
That would precede a financial closing in early May and construction starting shortly thereafter.
“We have an April 4 hearing,” attorney Mike Burke, who represents the development team, said Tuesday. April 4 is the date that the hotel plan is scheduled to be heard by the City Plan Commission, a citizens’ advisory group. Coincidentally, it also happens to be election day, when Kansas City voters will consider an $800 million infrastructure bond package on the ballot.
The application for the rezoning and development plan approval asks a simple question: Why is action justified?
And Burke wrote a simple answer: “To construct first convention hotel since 1985.”
Part of the plan review includes a traffic study and airplane clearance review, but Burke said neither of those should be problematic. The building’s height has actually been reduced from an earlier concept and is now expected to be 18 stories on the Wyandotte side and 22 stories on the Baltimore side.
Assuming the Plan Commission recommends approval April 4, it could then move to the City Council that same week or shortly thereafter. This would be the last regulatory approval that the developers need from City Hall.
The project was first announced in May 2015 but has encountered a number of hiccups since then. A group called Citizens for Responsible Government filed a lawsuit trying to force the public subsidies on the project to a vote. The lawsuit failed but slowed progress on the project.
In December, KC Hotel Developers LLC said they had obtained financial commitments from a national lender for a construction loan to make the project a reality, although details were not released.
Burke said the basic elements of the project have not changed. It is expected to be an 800-room hotel, run by Hyatt, at the northwest corner of Baltimore Avenue and 16th Street, next to the Bartle Hall Ballroom.
The total cost of the project, including land and other improvements, is supposed to be $311 million, although Burke said Tuesday that the general contractor, JE Dunn, is still working on a final guaranteed maximum construction price. That could come in mid-March.
Burke said other pieces of the puzzle are starting to come together. The building design is underway, and the development team has an executed contract to purchase, for an undisclosed price, the National Hereford Association building, which takes up about a quarter of the block where the hotel will be built. The entire block covers from Baltimore to Wyandotte and 16th Street to Truman Road.
The Hereford Association deal is supposed to close when the rest of the financing closes, which Burke said now should be early May.
Lynn Horsley: 816-226-2058, @LynnHorsley
