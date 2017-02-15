Brownback tax cut on chopping block if bill continues to advance in Kansas House

Gov. Sam Brownback’s signature tax policies could be on their way out the door if an initial vote by the Kansas House is any indication.
The House gave initial approval to a tax bill Wednesday that would raise income tax rates and end a tax cut for roughly 330,000 business owners.
The bill passed with 83 legislators voting in favor and 39 voting against.
It still needs to pass a final vote that could come Thursday to move out of the House.
“It was a little higher than I anticipated,” said House Speaker Ron Ryckman, an Olathe Republican who voted against the bill. “We’ll see the final action numbers tomorrow.”
The tax proposal, put forward by Rep. Tom Sawyer, a Wichita Democrat, would bring in more than $1 billion over the next two years.
There had been talk that the more moderate Legislature — featuring a bevy of freshman lawmakers who campaigned on closing the so-called LLC loophole for small businesses — may be able to push through a tax plan that would help the state mend its budget issues.
Based off the initial vote, that seemed to be the case.
Republicans and Democrats alike said Wednesday’s vote sent a strong signal.
“It had widespread support,” said Don Hineman, the Republican House majority leader from Dighton who voted for the bill. “It’s pretty unusual to pass a tax bill with that number of votes, and especially on Feb. 15.”
Rep. Kathy Wolfe Moore, a Kansas City Kan., Democrat, said there was an expectation the bill would do well, but she still was surprised by the support.
“I think that probably, people got the message that the constituents wanted it fixed,” Wolfe Moore said. “And I think especially the new legislators were all out on the campaign trail and they heard they want it fixed. So that’s fabulous.”
The bill still needs to pass in the House, the Senate and head to the governor’s desk.
On the initial tally, House lawmakers were one vote away from having a veto-proof majority.
Brownback’s 2012 tax cuts, which have been criticized by both moderate Republican and Democratic members of the Legislature, created the tax exemption for roughly 330,000 business owners, trimmed income tax rates and threw away the third tax bracket.
“I’m feeling good about tomorrow,” Sawyer said of the final vote. “I’m also feeling good if the bill does get through the process and gets vetoed, there’s a chance it could be overridden. This sends a good message to the governor that the House is serious about fixing the problem he caused.”
The bill cleared the initial hurdle in roughly five minutes late Wednesday morning.
No lawmakers on either side of the issue stepped forward to debate the bill before the vote was made.
Rep. Erin Davis, an Olathe Republican who voted no, said “it was really interesting that we just passed a billion dollar tax increase in what, I don’t know, 30 seconds or something like that?”
“It’s a recognition that we have issues that we have to have solutions for,” Davis said. “It puts people like me that are more conservative in a difficult position because had the LLC or pass through exemption been repealed in 2015, we wouldn’t be needing to raise taxes by this amount.”
The House plan was the first tax proposal to make it to a full vote in the Legislature.
The state is facing more than $750 million in projected budget shortfalls over the next two years. A separate shortfall of roughly $320 million cannot be closed through the tax increases included in the bill.
An effort by the Senate to put a tax proposal to a floor debate fell apart last week after Republican leaders found they didn’t have the votes to pass the plan.
The plan put forward Wednesday keeps the lowest income rate in place. It then raises the second rate to 5.25 percent and brings back a third rate of 5.45 percent.
That third bracket would cover single filers who make more than $50,000 and joint filers making more than $100,000.
The vote tally in favor of the legislation was mixed between Republicans and Democrats supporting the bill
But a handful of Democrats joined conservative Republicans in opposing the bill, including Rep. Tom Burroughs, a Kansas City, Kan., Democrat.
Rep. Troy Waymaster, the chairman of the House budget committee who voted against the bill, said the bill does help discussions as the state moves forward on future budgets.
“Even though this passed with the numbers that it did, it is not my intention to basically take this as a blank check,” said Waymaster, a Bunker Hill Republican.
Hunter Woodall: 785-354-1388, @HunterMw
