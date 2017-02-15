Federal rules on I.D. rile some in General Assembly who say Missourians ‘want their privacy’

Lawmakers in the Missouri House and Senate plan to ask Attorney General Josh Hawley to take action to prevent the federal government from imposing sanctions on the state for failure to comply with the REAL ID act.
Sen. Will Kraus, a Lee’s Summit Republican, is circulating a letter among members of the Senate calling on Hawley to “help prevent the encroachment of the federal government’s REAL ID Act of 2005, which we sincerely believe violates our Constitution and Bill of Rights.”
So far nine Republican senators have signed the letter, which Kraus said he expects to deliver to Hawley later Wednesday.
In the Missouri House, a similar letter is being circulated by Republican Reps. Rick Brattin of Harrisonville and Paul Curtman of Pacific. They declined to discuss the specifics of their letter or how many lawmakers signed it until after it was delivered to Hawley.
The Real ID Act is a 2005 law that was passed by Congress and signed by then-President George W. Bush setting minimum standards for state-issued driver’s licenses.
The commission formed to study the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks concluded that the country would be safer if there were minimum standards for the government-issued forms of identification, such as driver’s licenses, that are required to enter federal buildings or board commercial airplanes.
Among the requirements that Missouri is not currently meeting: Documents used to obtain a driver’s license, such as a birth certificate or Social Security card, must be scanned and stored in a database. Each state must agree to share its database of licensed drivers with other states.
Kansas driver’s licenses are already in compliance. Missouri is one of nine states that aren’t compliant.
Privacy concerns inspired Missouri lawmakers to pass a law in 2009 prohibiting the state from complying with the Real ID Act. Four years later, when it was discovered the Missouri Department of Revenue was scanning and storing documents, lawmakers passed another bill specifically outlawing the practice.
If the state doesn’t get into compliance with the law by next January, Missourians may not be able to use their driver’s license to board a commercial airplane or set foot in certain federal buildings or military bases.
The letter to Hawley states that the people of Missouri “want their privacy” and do not want “arbitrary conditions set forth by the government under the guise of security.”
“In a time of increasingly dangerous threats to our national and personal security, both physically and where our privacy is concerned, it is paramount we work even harder to protect and secure the liberty and personal freedom of the people rather than forfeit them in exchange for a bigger all-knowing government that promises to help us,” the letter states.
Hawley could file a lawsuit, Kraus said, or reach out to the federal government as the legal representative of the state to explain why Missouri doesn’t wish to comply.
Other lawmakers have filed legislation trying to strike a middle ground, allowing Missourians who are wary of the Real ID law to be able to get a driver’s license that doesn’t align with all of the federal regulations. Those who have no qualms with the standards would receive a different license.
Brattin expressed his opposition to the bill, saying it creates “a second class citizen.”
Kraus said he hopes the Senate will delay debating the bill up until after legislative spring break in March in order to see if the federal law may be changed under the new administration of President Donald Trump.
Hawley, whose office could not be immediately reached for comment, made pushing back against the federal government a key part of his successful 2016 campaign. His office has already filed lawsuits challenging federal regulations, such as former President Barack Obama’s order to expand the nation’s overtime rules to cover about 4 million more workers.
Comments