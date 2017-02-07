Jason Kander launches voting rights group

Former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander has launched an organization dedicated to fighting for voting rights.
Kander, who lost a narrow race to Sen. Roy Blunt in November, said that there’s been a coordinated effort to suppress voting in recent years and that “now that President Trump is in the White House that campaign is being run out of the White House.” He’s launched a new national organization, Let America Vote, to combat that effort.
Trump has repeatedly pushed a baseless claim that illegal voters tipped the popular vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton in the election and has called for a federal investigation into voter fraud.
Kander’s new group filed with the Federal Election Commission Monday. Kander said new laws meant to restrict voting have cropped at state legislatures around the country since the election and that his organization “will be there to expose the motivations of those efforts.”
The group’s board of advisers includes several high profile activists and Democratic Party stalwarts, including Martin Luther King III, former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau, former White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest and Cecile Richards, the president of Planned Parenthood.
