Bernie Sanders scheduled to speak in Kansas later this month

Bernie Sanders is coming to Kansas.
The Vermont senator and former presidential candidate will speak at the Kansas Democrats’ Washington Days convention in Topeka at the end of the month.
“He had so much support from Kansas, and we’re grateful that he’s coming here just for us,” Kansas Democratic Party Executive Director Kerry Gooch said in statement. “He’s a true inspiration for so many — and we believe he will see an amazing reception from the people of Kansas.”
The Washington Days event will be held at the Topeka Ramada on Feb. 24 and 25.
Other details about Sanders’ appearance were not available Tuesday morning.
