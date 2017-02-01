Another try to rein in Kansas law allowing concealed weapons on college campuses

2:57 Do your part to stop the spread of flu Pause

0:53 Five things to know about National Signing Day

2:24 Lidia Bastianich visits Paradise

3:05 Tillerson: defeating ISIS is a priority, must be 'clear eyed' about Russia

2:28 Royals Kyle Zimmer says pain is gone

0:31 Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African Americans

0:30 Little kids from both soccer teams join dogpile after a goal

0:43 Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television

2:01 KU coach Bill Self updates Carlton Bragg suspension