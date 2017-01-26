Kansas law on campus guns prompts big turnout at hearing

A bill that would allow college campuses to opt out of a state law that would require them to allow concealed handguns brought self defense advocates and frustrated college students alike to the state Capitol on Thursday.
People packed into a small committee room on the first floor of the statehouse to testify about the possible repeal.
Under a new bill proposed by several moderate Republicans and Democrats, certain public places would be permanently exempt from a state law that would force them to allow concealed handguns.
State college campuses, like the University of Kansas, would be exempt under the bill, as well as state-owned medical care facilities and community mental health centers.
College students, and others with ties to Kansas colleges, testified that they feared for their safety if the law went into effect.
Megan Jones, a graduate student at KU, said she supported the bill to change the law “because I don’t want to get shot.”
“I don’t want to watch someone else get shot,” she said. “I don’t want to wonder if a guy sitting in my classroom is pulling out his cellphone or a firearm.”
The exemption to keep the handguns off campus is set to expire on July 1 if the law is not changed. The law was passed in 2013, and colleges were given four years to prepare for the law to take effect.
Lawmakers who support changing the law have cited a change made to gun laws during the 2015 session as the reason behind their push this year. The Legislature passed a bill at that time that would let people in the state carry concealed firearms without a license.
After more than an hour of testimony, a much smaller group of Kansans and gun rights advocates testified that they wanted to see the law remain unchanged.
Derek Cox, a Marine Corps veteran, said he moved back to Kansas in 2012 and carries a gun almost everywhere he goes.
He took issue with the fact that he’s allowed to legally carry a gun in town, but wouldn’t be able to do the same on his college campus.
“We’re just normal people just like you,” Cox said. “We’re not crazed gun nuts.”
Sen. Steve Fitzgerald, a Leavenworth Republican, testified against changing the law. Self-defense isn’t a constitutional right, he said, but rather a human right.
“At this very moment, should a criminal, a terrorist or a madman come in and start shooting, people will wish and pray they had a weapon,” Fitzgerald said. “Or that a person next to them had a weapon. A weapon is like a parachute. You hope you never need it and if you don’t have it when you do, you’ll never need it again.”
Sen. Barbara Bollier, a Mission Hills Republican, has championed a repeal of the campus carry law.
Citing information from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, she told lawmakers Thursday that guns on campuses lead to increases in suicide and violent crime.
“The study shows that it is very unlikely that having a weapon on campus will lead to fewer mass shootings or casualties during a mass shooting,” Bollier said.
Things often became chippy during the hearing between the crowded mass of people in the committee room and Sen. Jacob LaTurner, a Pittsburg Republican who is the committee’s chairman.
LaTurner said lawmakers will likely talk about the bill in the committee next week.
