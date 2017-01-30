Questions swirl for students, others in KC with ties to countries on Trump’s list

2:01 KU coach Bill Self updates Carlton Bragg suspension Pause

2:26 Claire Ryann, 4, and dad sing 'You've Got a Friend In Me'

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

3:16 Transit authority recognizes man who used cane to defend bus driver in attack

2:20 A look inside the KC Assessment and Triage Center

2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car

4:55 Cab driver doesn't recognize passenger, calls John Elway greatest QB ever

2:23 KU point guard Frank Mason previews Baylor game

3:22 KU coach Bill Self previews the Jayhawks game against Baylor