Protesters at KCI rally against Trump’s immigration order

Protesters gathered Sunday afternoon at Kansas City International Airport to draw attention to the effects of President Donald Trump’s executive order barring citizens of seven Muslim nations from entering the United States.
The protest began at about 2 p.m. and was expected to last until at least 5:30 p.m. at Terminal C. Organizers said they were looking to “protest the blatantly unconstitutional (and horrifically unethical) executive order by President Trump.”
The crowd was growing quickly by 2:30 as protesters chanted: “Say it loud, say it clear: Refugees are welcome here!” They cheered as passing drivers honked their horns in a show of support.
The airport was aware of the protest but had no statement, a spokesman said.
Trump signed the order Friday, leading to chaos as government agencies scrambled to implement the policy, which bars refugees and individuals from seven predominately Muslim nations.
Two federal courts ruled late Saturday against part of the order. A federal court in Brooklyn granted a nationwide stay preventing the government from deporting people who arrived with valid U.S. visas.
A second court in Virginia issued a temporary restraining order preventing the deportation of permanent U.S. residents who arrived at Dulles International Airport outside Washington. The judge also ruled that the detained passengers must be given access to an attorney.
The American Civil Liberties Union estimates that between 100 and 200 people are being held in U.S. airports because of Trump’s executive order.
As a result, protests erupted at airports across the country Saturday night and early Sunday.
In Kansas City, the ban has created tense moments of uncertainty, leaving refugees frustrated.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
