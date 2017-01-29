Protesters at KCI rally against Trump’s immigration order

4:52 Kansas Gov. Brownback talks about House Speaker Paul Ryan and supply-side economics Pause

1:37 Ex-boyfriend of missing Kara Kopetsky faces questions in Raymore woman's disappearance

1:05 Jessica Runions' family continues search, seeks closure

2:06 Mother of Kara Kopetsky shares common experience with family of missing Raymore woman

1:20 Kylr Yust's grandfather speaks after police search home

13:55 KC police dashcam footage shows brutal interaction

1:25 Prince William and Kate's creepy thank-you to Canada

2:31 Is being a dad or a baseball player better? Royals answer questions at FanFest

2:26 Claire Ryann, 4, and dad sing 'You've Got a Friend In Me'