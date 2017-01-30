Kobach: Trump is on ‘rock solid legal footing’ on immigration order

Kris Kobach said Monday that Donald Trump was on “rock solid legal footing” when it comes to his executive order on immigration.
The Kansas secretary of state said he was a member of Trump’s transition team and added that he was “one of many” involved in drafting Trump’s immigration order.
“President Trump has done more in one week to improve the security of the United States of America than Barack Obama did in eight years,” Kobach said.
Trump’s order, which he signed last Friday, keeps people from Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia and Libya from entering the United States for 90 days.
It stops Syrian refugees from entering the United States for an indefinite period of time and also suspends other refugees from entering for 120 days.
“The executive order was entirely appropriate and it’s badly needed by this country,” Kobach said.
Kobach said as president, Trump has the authority to make the order.
The executive order has been criticized and protested across the country, with Democratic lawmakers blasting the move and some Republicans cautioning that Trump should work with Congress on the issue.
Two federal judges ruled against pieces of the executive order over the weekend.
“It’s broad authority and there was a similar law in place going all the way back to 1789,” Kobach said. “George Washington had the Alien Act of 1789, which also gave him the authority to exclude people who posed a risk to the United States. Trump has rock solid legal authority. These cases are losers.”
Kansas Democrats released a statement on Monday that condemned Trump’s order and said “it is not based in fact nor reality, but in hatred and inhumanity.”
People across the United States, including in Kansas City, protested Trump’s action over the weekend.
