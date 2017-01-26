Missouri House approves regulations for Uber, Lyft

3:30 Union pride and the 'right to work' in Missouri Pause

2:27 'La La Land' (Official trailer)

4:22 President Trump says Mexico border wall is 'so badly needed'

1:19 Yordano Ventura in his own words: 'Proud to be on Kansas City's team'

11:36 Jesse Newell and Gary Bedore preview Kansas-Kentucky game

2:28 Pitcher's mound is centerpiece of tribute to Yordano Ventura at FanFest

1:41 Royals catcher Salvador Perez speaks at Yordano Ventura's funeral

5:40 KU coach Bill Self addresses alleged rape at McCarthy Hall

1:06 Families react to life sentence for Anthony Walker in triple murder