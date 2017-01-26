KC groups say Trump’s move to cease refugee resettlement is devastating

Over and again, Hilary Cohen Singer used the word “devastating.”
The executive director of the Jewish Vocational Services, the largest of the Kansas City area’s three refugee resettlement programs, was reacting to a draft executive order that began circulating Wednesday indicating that President Donald Trump is set to cease all refugee resettlement in the U.S. for the next 120 days.
The White House is expected to make an announcement perhaps as early as Thursday. Media outlets that received the eight-page draft said it also contains an indefinite stop on the immigration of all Syrian refugees fleeing that war-torn country.
“It’s going to be very hard to come in,” Trump said in an interview Wednesday on ABC. “Right now, it’s very easy to come in.”
Resettlement organizations are up in arms.
“America has always been a place were people can come to seek opportunity and safety,” Singer said. “We were built as a nation of immigrants. This is devastating to refugees both here and overseas who will be deprived the opportunity to have a safe life and future for their children.
“This kind of exclusionary policy is counter to the American values that many, many of us hold dear.”
When the refugee program resumes, it would be much smaller, reducing the number of refugees allowed into the U.S. this fiscal year from 110,000 to 50,000. It also would suspend immigration for at least 30 days from Muslim countries including Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.
The draft executive order, yet to be released in its final version, comes on the heels of the president’s order Wednesday to secure the United States’ southern border by building a wall between the U.S. and Mexico. The wall was one of Trump’s signature campaign promises, as was refugee vetting, which he believed needed to be upgraded for national security.
About 87,000 refugees entered the U.S. last year, many from Africa and Muslim nations including Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria. Jewish Vocational Services relocated 588 refugees into the Kansas City area last year. Della Lamb Community Services relocated 200, including several families from Syria. Others were resettled by Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas.
About 87,000 refugees were resettled into the United States in the last fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30. Of that number, a Pew Research Center report notes, about 39,000, or 46 percent, came from Muslim nations.
Refugees from Syria and Somalia made up more than half of fiscal 2016’s Muslim refugees. The rest are from Iraq, Myanmar, Afghanistan and other countries. Pew noted that far more Christian refugees than Muslim refugees have entered the U.S. since fiscal 2002.
In the past 15 years, the U.S. has admitted 399,677 Christian refugees and 279,339 Muslim refugees, meaning that 46 percent of all refugees who have entered the U.S. during this time have been Christian and 32 percent have been Muslim.
A number of provisions in the draft disturb refugee resettlement organizations. Among them is one to drop the the number of refugees entering the U.S. in this fiscal year to 50,000. Because the fiscal year began in October, some 30,000 refugees have already been resettled, meaning fewer than 20,000 more refugees might be admitted.
Also of deep concern is a provision that appears to indicate that once refugees are again allowed to enter the U.S., those admitted would be prioritized, with greater priority given to those seeking asylum as religious minorities in their own countries. Resettlement groups see it as a “back door” way of keeping out Muslim refugees from majority Muslim nations, such as Syria and Iraq.
“It really is a devastating blow to individuals who are seeking a better life, escaping persecution because of their race, religion, ethnicity or their political beliefs” Singer said. “It deprives them of their opportunity to live their lives in safety and dignity.”
