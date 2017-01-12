Bryan Lowry hired as Kansas City Star’s lead political reporter

The Kansas City Star has hired Bryan Lowry, currently Topeka correspondent for the Wichita Eagle, to be its lead political reporter.
The post had been held by Dave Helling, who was named to The Star’s editorial board on Wednesday.
At the Eagle for three years, Lowry attracted a national audience with his coverage of the state’s politics. His reporting on the handling of the governor’s budget led to a change in Kansas law.
Central figures in his stories included Gov. Sam Brownback; U.S. Rep. Mike Pompeo, whom President-elect Donald Trump has chosen to lead the Central Intelligence Agency; and Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who has been considered for a post in the Trump administration.
At the Star, Lowry, 30, will continue to cover political news and personalities in Kansas, and he will write about issues in Jefferson City, Washington and across the country. He starts Feb. 6.
“I’m glad I’ll be able to continue my coverage of Gov. Brownback and the Legislature during what promises to be a pivotal session, but I’m also looking forward to telling stories in Missouri and learning the dynamics of a new state,” Lowry said.
Lowry earned a master’s degree from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism. He taught English in California for three years, working primarily with low-income students.
The Star and the Eagle are McClatchy publications.
