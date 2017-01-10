Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback offers optimistic vision in State of the State address

Even with financial shortfalls looming, and budget cuts and tax increases likely on the horizon, Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback tried to strike an optimistic tone during his State of the State speech Tuesday.
In the annual address to lawmakers, Brownback focused on new programs — and possible new spending — at a time when lawmakers worry about having enough money to make sure the state can pay its bills.
He didn’t offer many specifics on his plan to solve the budget shortfall, or the state’s ongoing financial issues. Brownback would only say that “the budget is balanced” and that details of his plan would be made public Wednesday.
“I can report to you the state of our state is indeed strong,” Brownback told lawmakers, according to prepared remarks released before the 5 p.m. speech.
The state is facing a $342 million budget shortfall this year. Kansas officials estimate the state could be short more than $1 billion through the end of fiscal year 2019.
Yet Brownback, in his speech, touted new programs to help ease rural health care issues.
He championed a move to help solve the state’s teacher shortage, and challenged universities to make a college education more affordable.
But whether the moves will actually be passed as part of the Kansas Legislature’s new budget for the state is still to be decided.
And even as members of the Legislature prepare to debate on rolling back a signature part of Brownback’s tax cuts, the governor pointed out that President-elect Donald Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan are looking at adopting similar tax cuts on a national level.
Parts of the governor’s 2012 and 2013 tax cuts, which Brownback has described as a shot of adrenaline for the Kansas economy, could soon be thrown out by lawmakers.
The House’s tax committee signaled Monday that the LLC exemption, which took roughly 330,000 businesses off the state’s tax rolls, could be repealed to help mend the state’s budget woes.
“The purpose of our small business tax cut has been to increase the number of small businesses and increase private sector job growth,” Brownback said Tuesday. “That policy has worked.”
But according to the Kansas Department of labor, private sector job growth has fallen in the last year. And from November 2015 to November 2016, the state lost 4,500 private sector jobs.
Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, a Topeka Democrat, said in a pre-recorded response that Kansans have grown tired of Brownback’s policies.
“This is not fiscal responsibility,” Hensley said. “This is poor leadership.”
Lawmakers will likely to have to work quickly to fix the 2017 budget shortfall, even without a clear vision laid out by the governor Tuesday.
Brownback challenged lawmakers to send him a bill by the end of January to mend the state’s 2017 budget.
The governor highlighted several moves that were part of his budget plan. They include $5 million geared towards starting new residency programs for doctors, as well as a privately funded doctor of osteopathy school in the state.
Brownback said his budget would also work to help ease dentistry shortages in the state by working to create a dental school at the University of Kansas Medical Center.
He also challenged lawmakers to write a new school finance formula during the 2017 session.
A new formula needs to be written because the block grants that essentially froze funding in 2015 expire this summer. Lawmakers threw out the old formula with Brownback’s encouragement that same year.
Kansas children suffered for decades, Brownback said, under an overly complicated school finance formula.
The governor said he wants to see a school finance system driven by student achievement.
“We need to measure success not by dollars spent, but by the achievements of our students,” Brownback said.
He used the Blue Valley school district in Johnson County as an example of innovation in education that works.
“Now, we need more innovation,” he said.
A decision in the Gannon v. Kansas school finance case, which could cost the state millions more in education funding, is still being decided by the Kansas Supreme Court.
Though Brownback has criticized the court in the past, no mention was made of the justices during his speech. All seven state supreme court justices attended the speech Tuesday.
Brownback also stressed that money should be used to give teachers merit-based pay increases.
Kansas has a teacher shortage, and Brownback said a new program called TeachersKan could ease that problem.
The scholarship program would go towards Kansas college students who decide to teach in hard to fill subjects, or in undeserved areas.
He also asked that a grading system be created for Kansas schools to help parents see how their child’s school ranks.
“The zip code in which you are born should not determine the quality of the education you receive,” Brownback said.
He also challenged Kansas colleges and universities to help students graduate with an undergraduate degree for $15,000 or less.
The cost of a bachelors degree is holding students back, Brownback said.
And the first Kansas college that meets that challenge for a less expensive degree will get 50 student scholarships fully funded by his new budget proposal.
Brownback’s speech came in front of a more moderate group of legislators, some of whom ran on repealing the governor’s signature tax cuts.
And even as the governor worked to stay optimistic in his speech, the governor made it clear that tough decisions will be ahead for the state.
Hunter Woodall: 785-354-1388, @HunterMw
