Kansas lawmakers begin 2017 session with focus on state’s budget problems

Kansas lawmakers returned to work Monday with a budget shortfall to solve and the possibility of a lengthy session ahead of them.
The 2017 session officially starts at 2 p.m. The first major challenge lawmakers are expected to face is a roughly $342 million budget shortfall with just six months left in the fiscal year.
“We knew what we were running into,” said Rep. Tom Cox, a Shawnee Republican elected in November. “We knew we were running into a shortfall. We didn’t know the exact numbers, but we knew this was going to be rough. We weren’t going to walk into something that was pretty. We were going to walk into something that had a deficit, that had tough decisions coming.”
Gov. Sam Brownback has declined to release his budget plan in the weeks before the start of the session.
The governor will give his state of the state speech Tuesday. State budget director Shawn Sullivan is scheduled to talk to lawmakers about the governor’s budget Wednesday morning.
Questions about the state’s tax policy, and the ongoing financial issues in Kansas, are expected to be debated by legislators in the days ahead.
The House’s tax committee plans to talk about the direction of the state’s tax policy during a committee meeting Monday afternoon.
New freshmen lawmakers, including moderate Johnson County Republicans and Democrats, ran on platforms of fixing budget issues and advocated for an end to the state’s LLC exemption.
That 2012 move by the Kansas Legislature took roughly 330,000 limited liability companies off the state’s tax rolls.
There are 45 new members in the House, according to the secretary of state’s office, while the Senate has 14 new lawmakers.
The new legislators will be sworn in Monday afternoon.
Hunter Woodall: 785-354-1388, @HunterMw
Comments