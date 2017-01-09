Eric Greitens will become Missouri governor at noon

Republican Eric Greitens will be sworn in as Missouri’s 56th governor at noon today.
Greitens, a former Navy SEAL who has never held elected office, is expected to hit the ground running by signing a handful of executive orders almost immediately upon taking office. Neither Greitens nor his staff have been willing to reveal publicly what the executive orders will be.
He’s also said he’ll have to cut hundreds of millions from the state’s budget upon taking office, but it’s unclear if that will take place today. And he’s also refused to say how big the cuts will be.
Greitens’ day will start with a prayer service, followed by an event he’s calling “Honoring Our Heroes.” The idea, according to his staff, will be to take the spotlight off politicians and put it on those who embody the values of our state. It will take place in the Capitol rotunda and replaces the traditional inaugural parade through Jefferson City.
At 11:30, the inaugural festivities will officially begin on the south lawn of the Capitol. The event will be emceed by Rodney Bullard, a personal friend of Greitens and executive director of the Chick-fil-A Foundation. Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard will call a joint session of the Missouri General Assembly to order, and Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice Patricia Brekenridge will administer the oaths of office to Attorney General-elect Josh Hawley, Treasurer-elect Eric Schmitt, Secretary of State-elect Jay Ashcroft and Lt. Gov.-elect Mike Parson.
At noon, Greitens will take the oath of office, followed by his inaugural address, which is expected to last 15 minutes.
Fifteen minutes after he finishes his address, he’ll sign the executive orders in the governor’s office.
The Greitens family will receive guests in the governor’s mansion from 1:30 to 3 p.m..
At 7 p.m., the inaugural ball will begin in the Capitol rotunda. The governor and first lady will be introduced at 8 p.m. and dance to the Missouri Waltz. Then the public will be invited to join in.
Greitens’ staff has said that the inaugural ball will feature a surprise musical performance by a national star with “Missouri roots.”
