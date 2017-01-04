Missouri House speaker vows quick action on right-to-work, ethics reform

House Speaker Todd Richardson kicked off the 2017 legislative session Wednesday vowing to peal away government regulations on business that he believes are stifling job creation.
Companies like the vehicle-for-hire firm Uber should be allowed to “function in a free market,” Richardson said, and workers shouldn’t be forced to join a labor union when they accept a job.
Richardson, a Poplar Bluff Republican, said during his opening day address that two house committees will examine the state’s regulation and licensing requirements to craft legislation “to relieve the regulatory burden on businesses in our state.”
And Richardson said he’ll refer a right-to-work bill to committee on Thursday, the first day allowed under House rules.
“I would ask the chairwoman of the economic development committee to get (right-to-work) legislation to the (House) floor as soon as possible,” he said.
The 2017 session is the first in eight years where Republicans held legislative majorities and the governor’s mansion, raising expectations that a laundry list of GOP priorities that have been thwarted over the years by Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon will sail smoothly to the desk of the new governor, Republican Eric Greitens.
“But with this greater power comes even greater responsibility — a responsibility to make the legislative process deliberative,” Richardson said. “That means we must respect the voices and viewpoints of every Missourian, as represented by each and every one of you.”
Richardson also focused on education in his Wednesday address, an issue that has befuddled lawmakers for years and divided both parties.
Despite coming up short year after year in the past, Richardson vowed to push wide-ranging education legislation.
“During this session, we will work to increase access to high performing charter schools. We will work to expand course offerings through virtual education. And we will work to make education savings accounts available to parents and students most in need,” he said.
Ethics reform continues to be a priority of GOP leadership, Richardson said.
“I said at the end of last session the House will pass a ban on lobbyists providing gifts to elected officials, and we will fulfill this commitment,” he said. “A gift ban will be the first bill out of this House.”
Comments