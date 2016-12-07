Kobach reportedly misses out on top Homeland Security job

President-elect Donald Trump reportedly has picked retired Gen. John Kelly to head the Department of Homeland Security.
Trump is expected to announce Kelly’s selection next week, along with other national security nominations.
If the story is confirmed, Trump’s choice of Kelly would mean he has passed on Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, the immigration hardliner rumored to be under consideration for the post. Texas Rep. Mike McCaul, who chairs the House Homeland Security Committee, also had been mentioned as a possible nominee.
Calls to Kobach’s office were not immediately returned Wednesday.
In a news release, the Federation for American Immigration Reform — a conservative group known as FAIR — applauded the Kelly pick. It also said Kobach should remain under consideration for a job with the Trump administration.
“Kris Kobach has decades of hands-on experience working both in the administration and with communities on the frontlines of illegal immigration,” said Dan Stein, FAIR’s president. “He’s an incredibly sharp constitutional lawyer who understands the law, and knows exactly what needs to be done to quickly regain control of the nation’s borders.”
If Trump appoints Kobach to a lower post in the department — and if Kobach accepts — the incumbent secretary of state would still require confirmation in the Senate.
Kobach, who met with Trump in New Jersey last month, was photographed carrying plans for DHS into the meeting.
At least one conservative publication speculated that Trump might still offer Kobach a deputy DHS job.
Lindsay Wise: 202-383-6007, @lindsaywise
