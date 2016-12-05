Olathe Republican picked to be next speaker of Kansas House

Republicans have picked Rep. Ron Ryckman, an Olathe Republican, to be the next speaker of the Kansas House of Representatives.
The House’s budget chairman beat out Rep. Russ Jennings, a Lakin Republican, for the top spot.
Rep. Ray Merrick, who has served as speaker since 2013, decided not to run for re-election this year.
And in a surprise move, Kansas House Democrats ousted an old leader in favor of a new one.
House Minority Leader Tom Burroughs, a Kansas City, Kan., Democrat, lost to Rep. Jim Ward of Wichita. The 21-19 vote elevated Ward, a vocal critic of the Brownback administration, to the Democrat’s highest leadership post in the House.
Both parties made leadership selections during meetings Monday in Topeka.
A pair of Johnson County Republicans also were elevated to high profile legislative roles.
Sen. Jim Denning, an Overland Park Republican, was picked to be the Kansas Senate’s majority leader. And back in the House, Rep. Scott Schwab, an Olathe Republican, was chosen to be Speaker Pro Tem.
Ryckman won 57 of the 85 votes cast to succeed Merrick as speaker.
The election gives Ryckman the ability to set the agenda in the House. He would also have control over committee assignments, according to the speaker’s office.
The speaker will still need to be formally selected when the House reconvenes in January.
Jennings, the moderate’s candidate for the speakership, gave a short speech Monday that seemed to squash any idea of a moderate coalition of Republican and Democrats working to elect a different speaker in January.
“Our caucus, as we all know, has been deeply divided for a number of years,” Jennings said after Ryckman’s win was announced. “The time has come for the division to end. The time has come to turn the page and to be one caucus.”
Rep. Jene Vickrey, a Louisburg Republican, had planned to run against Ryckman for the top spot. But the current House Majority leader dropped out before the vote started on Monday.
Ryckman, who served as budget chairman during the last legislative session, comes into the role with a series of challenges awaiting him.
The state is facing a $348 million budget shortfall with only seven months left in the fiscal year. An even larger shortfall of $582.6 million awaits after July.
And the state supreme court’s decision in the Gannon v. Kansas school finance case is expected in the months to come. That case could put the state in a further financial pinch.
Hunter Woodall: 785-354-1388, @HunterMw
Comments