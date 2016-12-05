Trump bashes ‘SNL,’ Missouri activist lights him up on Twitter, people pile on

With more than 50,000 new Twitter followers since Saturday night, activist Danielle Muscato of Columbia, Mo., has found a national voice.
It began with “Saturday Night Live.”
With Alec Baldwin reprising his role as Donald Trump, the cold open sketch on Saturday mocked the president-elect’s ongoing Twitter rants.
And then, as if scripted — but you really can’t write this stuff — Trump aimed a tweet at “SNL,” calling Baldwin’s impersonation “sad.”
He tweeted as the show aired.
Just tried watching Saturday Night Live - unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2016
Muscato saw the tweet and responded with one of her own that’s been retweeted more than 22,000 times and “liked” nearly 80,000 times since Saturday night.
“Jesus (bleeping) Christ, @realDonaldTrump. You are the president-elect. Pick your (bleeping) battles, man. You’re embarrassing yourself,” tweeted Muscato, formerly Dave Muscato, according to her website.
A member of Columbia’s Commission on Human Rights, Muscato describes herself on Twitter as an “atheist-civil rights activist-musician-trans woman (she/her).” She is the former public relations director for American Atheists.
Muscato then followed up the first tweet with a scathing litany of barbs.
@realDonaldTrump This is not a joke, Donald. Don't you have anything better to do? Are you so narcissistic that a PARODY is your priority?— Danielle Muscato (@DanielleMuscato) December 4, 2016
@realDonaldTrump Do you know how many children went to bed tonight without enough food to eat? Do you even care? What is *wrong* with you?!— Danielle Muscato (@DanielleMuscato) December 4, 2016
@realDonaldTrump You're pathetic. You ran for prez for attention. You are a fake,a fraud. You never wanted to win anyway; we can all see it.— Danielle Muscato (@DanielleMuscato) December 4, 2016
@realDonaldTrump You think we're all too polite, too aghast, to call you out. I see through you, Donny. I'm calling you out. You're a joke.— Danielle Muscato (@DanielleMuscato) December 4, 2016
Her tweets went viral quickly, showing up on several news sites on Sunday and exploding her Twitter fan base.
It's official; 50,000 of you have followed me since last night—Thank you all for your support. Let's use this platform for GOOD: #RESIST!— Danielle Muscato (@DanielleMuscato) December 4, 2016
On Monday, she told her new national audience what she thought about Trump’s choice for HUD secretary.
Ben Carson is in no way imaginable qualified to be HUD secretary—or for that matter, ANY high gov't office. Does Trump think this is a game?— Danielle Muscato (@DanielleMuscato) December 5, 2016
By the way, Baldwin responded to Trump’s jab, too, saying he’ll stop impersonating the incoming commander-in-chief when Trump releases his tax returns.
...@realDonaldTrump— ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) December 4, 2016
Release your tax returns and I'll stop.
Ha
