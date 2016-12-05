Government & Politics

December 5, 2016 9:56 AM

Trump bashes ‘SNL,’ Missouri activist lights him up on Twitter, people pile on

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

With more than 50,000 new Twitter followers since Saturday night, activist Danielle Muscato of Columbia, Mo., has found a national voice.

It began with “Saturday Night Live.”

With Alec Baldwin reprising his role as Donald Trump, the cold open sketch on Saturday mocked the president-elect’s ongoing Twitter rants.

And then, as if scripted — but you really can’t write this stuff — Trump aimed a tweet at “SNL,” calling Baldwin’s impersonation “sad.”

He tweeted as the show aired.

Muscato saw the tweet and responded with one of her own that’s been retweeted more than 22,000 times and “liked” nearly 80,000 times since Saturday night.

“Jesus (bleeping) Christ, @realDonaldTrump. You are the president-elect. Pick your (bleeping) battles, man. You’re embarrassing yourself,” tweeted Muscato, formerly Dave Muscato, according to her website.

A member of Columbia’s Commission on Human Rights, Muscato describes herself on Twitter as an “atheist-civil rights activist-musician-trans woman (she/her).” She is the former public relations director for American Atheists.

Muscato then followed up the first tweet with a scathing litany of barbs.

Her tweets went viral quickly, showing up on several news sites on Sunday and exploding her Twitter fan base.

On Monday, she told her new national audience what she thought about Trump’s choice for HUD secretary.

By the way, Baldwin responded to Trump’s jab, too, saying he’ll stop impersonating the incoming commander-in-chief when Trump releases his tax returns.

Related content

Government & Politics

Comments

Videos

New university system President Mun Choi receives warm welcome at UMKC

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos