‘SNL’ makes fun of Trump’s tweets, and Trump immediately tweets his disapproval

2:43 How the Chiefs' Warpaint became a game day tradition — again Pause

1:25 What if Sam Brownback goes back to Washington?

2:13 Santa helps children of murdered parents find joy in Christmas

1:58 Victor Raider-Wexler transforms into Marley's ghost

1:01 Vehicle pileup caught by Overland Park traffic camera

2:29 'Prevention is possible when you #KnowTheSigns'

3:02 Syrian refugee families struggle to make KC home

1:55 'It hurts,' says woodworker after thieves stole from volunteer workshop

2:43 Trump says past quote about saving Carrier was a "euphemism"