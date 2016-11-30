Kobach agrees with Trump that ‘millions’ voted illegally but offers no evidence

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach stood by President-elect Donald Trump’s unfounded claim that millions of illegal votes skewed the popular vote in the 2016 presidential election.
He did it without offering any firm evidence of voter fraud happening in the November election. There has been no evidence of such widespread voter fraud, according to media reports.
“I think the president-elect is absolutely correct when he says the number of illegal votes cast exceeds the popular vote margin between him and Hillary Clinton at this point,” Kobach said.
Pressed about whether there was any tangible evidence of the president-elect’s claim, Kobach cited past election data from the Cooperative Congressional Election Study. He said the data showed that 11.3 percent of illegal immigrants residing in the U.S. said they had voted in the 2008 presidential election.
That claim actually came from a study written by two professors at Old Dominion University in Virginia using the data from the Cooperative Congressional Election Study. Their findings were widely criticized, according to the Washington Post.
Kobach made the unfounded allegation during his first public appearance since meeting with Trump recently. An Associated Press photograph taken of Kobach going into the meeting showed that he was holding an outline for changes to the Department of Homeland Security. That plan included halting the intake of Syrian refugees and reviving a national security tracking system.
The Kansas Republican told reporters Wednesday that he wouldn’t discuss the Trump administration. He talked to media after certifying the election results for the state.
“This is the problem with aliens voting and aliens registering,” Kobach said. “There’s no way you can look on the voter rolls and say this one’s an alien, this one’s a citizen … once a person gets on the voter rolls you don’t have any way of easily identifying them as aliens.”
Clay Barker, the executive director of the Kansas GOP, said there’s “no way to know” when asked about Kobach’s allegation.
“I hear a lot of claims,” Barker said. “I’m not sure what he’s basing it on.”
Hunter Woodall: 785-354-1388
