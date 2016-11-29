Missouri Supreme Court Judge Richard Teitelman dead at 69

Richard Teitelman, a judge on the Missouri Supreme Court since 2002, has died. He was 69.
Details of his death, which was announced Tuesday morning by the court’s spokeswoman, were not immediately available.
The court canceled oral arguments scheduled for Tuesday. Arrangements are pending.
Gov. Jay Nixon offered his thoughts on Teitelman’s death via Twitter.
“Missouri has lost a judicial leader who was a dedicated public servant, both to our state and to our legal system,” Nixon said.
Attorney General Chris Koster said Teitelman has given the state “a lifetime of public service, including two decades at Legal Services of Eastern Missouri representing the most vulnerable of our citizens. We will miss his wisdom, humor, and friendship.”
Teitelman was the court’s first blind judge. His 2002 appointment by Gov. Bob Holden marked a shift in the balance of the court, putting judges selected by Democratic governors in the majority for the first time since the mid-1980s.
The seven-member court currently has two Republican appointees — Chief Justice Patricia Breckenridge and Judge Zel Fischer.
Teitelman faced opposition to his retention election in 2004, when an organized campaign against him was mounted by conservative organizations such as Missouri Family Network and the Eagle Forum. The groups worked to convince voters to kick Teitelman off the court because they believed he was “one of the most powerful and liberal judges in Missouri.”
Their efforts failed, and Teitelman was retained with more than 60 percent of the vote. Voters opted to keep him on the bench again earlier this month.
A seven member commission will now be tasked with naming candidates to replace Teitelman. The commission is made up of a judge of the Supreme Court, three citizens appointed by the governor and three attorneys elected by members of the Missouri Bar Association.
The commission will submit three names to the governor, who then has 60 days in which to choose from the list. If the governor does not act in 60 days, the commission is required to appoint one of the three nominees to the court.
Comments