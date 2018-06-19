He tried to seduce a boy with chicken Alfredo, police say. He'll serve 7 days

All he knew is he wanted to have sex. He said it repeatedly and he didn't care about age.
That mentality got a 22-year-old in Ohio caught up in a sex sting in December 2017.
His sentence came down Monday after he pleaded guilty Monday to trying to have sex with a minor, according to WFMJ.
Albert Maruna was a student at nearby Youngstown State University when he made a "date" with the person he thought was a 15-year-old boy, after the two met on a dating site, according to WKBN. Maruna, now 23, told his "date" that he "doesn't believe in age," according to a police report obtained by the station.
Spoiler alert: his "date" wasn't a 15-year-old boy. It was an undercover Austintown police officer. Maruna was busted in a sex sting by Austintown police on December 12.
When he arrived at the pair's agreed-upon meeting place, he brought a laptop, three zip drives, one bottle of Astroglide lubricant, another bottle of Vaseline lotion, two bottles of Sprite and some chicken Alfredo in a Tupperware container, WFMJ reported.
He started serving his seven-day sentence in the Mahoning County Jail on Monday, according to jail records.
On the dating site's messaging platform and via text, Maruna repeatedly told the undercover officer posing as the 15-year-old that he wanted to have sex when they met, according to police.
He also sent nude photos of himself to police, WOIO reported.
Following his seven days in jail, Maruna will be placed on house arrest for 120 days, then probation for three years, WFMJ reported. He'll also have to register as a Tier 1 sex offender for the rest of his life.
