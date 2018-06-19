Police say Jared Razzano, 35, used a sword to attack another man, who was armed with just a 4-foot contractor's level, during an argument about a parking spot in Somerset County, New Jersey. He is charged with aggravated assault.
Police say Jared Razzano, 35, used a sword to attack another man, who was armed with just a 4-foot contractor's level, during an argument about a parking spot in Somerset County, New Jersey. He is charged with aggravated assault. New Jersey Police
Police say Jared Razzano, 35, used a sword to attack another man, who was armed with just a 4-foot contractor's level, during an argument about a parking spot in Somerset County, New Jersey. He is charged with aggravated assault. New Jersey Police

National

Men duel with sword and 4-foot contractor's level in argument over parking spot, police say

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

June 19, 2018 09:46 AM

That's one way to settle a parking dispute.

Jared Razanno, 35, was arrested on Wednesday after police say he brought out a sword during an argument over a parking spot in Somerset County, New Jersey. The parking space is near Razanno's home, police told NJ.com, and he confronted an unidentified 40-year-old man who was carrying a 4-foot contractor's level.

The two began to argue on Wednesday evening, police say, and the man used the aluminum level to hit Razanno's leg, arm, face and back, police say. Razanno then got a sword from his nearby car and began swinging, according to a police report obtained by MyCentralJersey.

Police say the man, who nearly had his finger cut off, received deep gashes in his arm and head from the impromptu sword fight. According to MyCentralJersey, he was rushed to a nearby trauma center.

Razanno was found at the scene and arrested for fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and second-degree aggravated assault, according to Patch.com. He was booked into the Somerset County Jail.

It's not known why the other man faces no charges. A spokesperson for the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office declined New Jersey 101.5's request for comment about the unusual battle.

Videos of attacks perpetrated by Jovaughn Walker on Feb. 7, 2016, in Florida.

By

  Comments  