New Total Solar Eclipse stamp will change when you touch it

A postal stamp commemorating the upcoming total solar eclipse will be the first stamp that changes when you touch it.
The stamp, which uses an image of a solar eclipse, transforms into a an image of a full moon when it is heated by a finger.
The back of the stamp pane includes a map of the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse along with times it may appear. The total solar eclipse will traverse the entire United States from Oregon to South Carolina.
The southern line of totality bisects Kansas City. St. Joseph is considered a sweet spot for viewing.
The U.S. Postal Service announced Thursday that it will release the Total Solar Eclipse stamp on June 20 at the University of Wyoming in Laramie.
The stamp is the first in the U.S. to use thermochromic ink that when exposed to the body heat of your thumb or fingers and rubbed, a second image is revealed.
The first image is a photograph taken by Fred Espenak, a retired astrophysicist known as “Mr. Eclipse,” of a total solar eclipse on March 29, 2006, from Jalu, Libya. The second image, also taken by Espenak, is a full moon.
The Total Eclipse of the Sun stamp is being issued as a Forever stamp, which is equal in value to the current first-class mail 1-ounce price.
