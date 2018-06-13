'Avocado hand' slices again. This time, a 'Bachelorette' and a talk show host get cut

Joy Behar and former "Bachelorette" Andi Dorfman recently found out that "avocado hand" can be the pits.

Both sliced into their hands while trying to cut avocados with a knife. Both wound up in the hospital, felled by a kitchen accident that has become so common it has its own nickname.

Behar, a co-host on ABC's daytime talk show "The View," apparently never heard of "avocado hand."

"It's real, and the doctor said, 'We get this all the time,'" she told her colleagues on Tuesday after missing Monday's show.

"Saturday night ... I stabbed myself in the hand with a knife," she said. "I stuck the knife into the pit (of the avocado) to get it out. I never had pain quite so intense, it was awful."

Behar is the second celebrity in the last week or so to discover that "avocado hand" is the unkindest of cuts. (Meryl Streep suffered a similar fate back in 2012.)





Earlier this week Dorfman posted a picture from her hospital bed after having hand surgery because she, too, cut her hand while trying to bust open an avocado.

"Successful surgery! Tendons and nerves have been reunited. Thanks for all the sweet messages. If only the avocado had been so kind. But seriously y’all are the best!" she wrote, adding a knife emoji for emphasis.

The growth of accidents-by-avocados became news last year when American media outlets, including The New York Times and CBS News, reported on a story from The Times of London exposing the phenomenon.





The British Association of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons reported a growing number of patients in emergency rooms with sliced-up hands.

The Brits appear to have coined the phrase "avocado hand."





"People do not anticipate that the avocados they buy can be very ripe and there is minimal understanding of how to handle them," Simon Eccles, the former president of the plastic surgery section of the Royal Society of Medicine, told The Times of London.

CBS News reported that doctors on this side of the pond were treating more avocado-caused hand injuries, too.

"Avocados are becoming a much more popular fruit and a dish people feel more comfortable preparing," physician Sheel Sharma, clinical associate professor in the Wyss Department of Plastic Surgery at NYU Langone Medical Center, told CBS.

He said the problem was people tend to cut an avocado while cupping it in their hand.

"It's the peculiar nature of the fruit," Sharma told CBS. "It has a hard shell then soft fruit then again a hard pit. So you get this false sense that it should be sturdy to cut through.

"So you cut the skin, then the knife slices through the flesh and the next thing is your hand."

"Inside Edition" was so concerned upon hearing of Dorfman's injury that it rushed right over to New York restaurant Avocaderia — which bills itself as the world's first avocado bar — for safe-cutting tips.





Here's what the restaurant recommends, per "Inside Edition." You'll need a knife and a spoon.

Don't hold the avocado in your hand. Place it on a flat surface such as a kitchen counter.

Gently slice into the avocado the long way until you feel the pit and slice it all the way around.

Give it a gentle twist until it comes apart in two halves.

With the knife, give the pit a quick knock and twist the knife gently, removing the pit. Then use a spoon to scoop out the insides.

Behar's cut became infected, which is why she had to spend the night in the hospital, according to ABC News.

When she returned to the show on Tuesday, co-host Sara Haines gave her a safety glove as a gift.

"I'm only gonna buy ready-made guacamole," Behar joked.