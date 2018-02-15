About Adam Rippon: How the unabashedly gay rookie Olympian became a media darling

The Winter Olympics have made instant celebrities of several American athletes, but only one has publicly mixed it up with the vice president of the United States.
That would be Adam Rippon.
Fierce on social media and unafraid to speak his mind, Rippon is a favorite of fans and media alike in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Just the other day on his Instagram, where he has nearly 300,000 followers, he spilled the behind-the-scenes story of his GQ photo shoot ... in front of a bush ... in a Kohl’s parking lot ... in the light of the nearby Taco Bell.
The 28-year-old Pennsylvania native is a quote machine.
After his performance in the long program of the team competition that helped Team USA win a bronze medal, he exuberantly proclaimed: “Now I’m actually an Olympian! They have the footage!”
.@NBCOlympics Please only ever interview Adam Rippon for the rest of time.— Laura Coward (@GreenayesLC) February 12, 2018
With everything going on in the media about me this Valentine’s Day I don’t want people to get distracted and forget how beautiful I am (on the outside)— Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) February 14, 2018
While you were busy being heterosexual, I studied the blade pic.twitter.com/rsYF2oF08j— Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) January 24, 2018
Figure skating perfectly explained with legos ♂️ pic.twitter.com/9ACDX6reE8— Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) February 3, 2018
I just tried to use a meditation app and got stressed out— Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) January 29, 2018
Rippon will begin his run for an individual medal with the men’s short program, to be televised Thursday.
So who is this rookie Olympian who believes in the “hocus pocus” of healing crystals and loves chocolate. And why was he stealing apples at his gym?
1. He comes from a big family in Scranton, Penn. His mother, Kelly, is a hypnotherapist and life coach. His father, Rick, runs a company that provides online training to police departments, fire departments, and EMS organizations in Pennsylvania.
Rippon is the oldest of six children and has shared photos of his family online.
Destiny's Child(ren) pic.twitter.com/c2YL02upXx— Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) February 28, 2017
2. He had health issues early in life. According to NBC, he was born with an eye infection and nearly totally deaf. Both were corrected before his first birthday. He also survived a severe respiratory condition and his appendix burst when he was 5.
3. He loves Pennsylvania — and chocolate. “I like to come as often as I can, because my family still lives in Pennsylvania,” he told PennLive.com last year. “I always like to go to Hershey and to go to (Hershey’s) Chocolate World. A few of my favorite things in Pennsylvania are Tastykake and, from my area specifically, Gertrude Hawk, which is a chocolate company.
“There are a few things I always love to do when I come home and it’s all beside the fact that I like to see all my cousins and my brothers and sisters.”
4. His mom gave him his first skates. He was 10 and he got them for his birthday. “I was just so excited because I felt like a real figure skater at that point with my black skates. I wasn’t renting the skates, and I felt free,” he told PennLive.
“At that point, I was probably skating about four times a week for maybe an hour or two. And then that started changing slowly. I started skating five days and then about six, and then it was about two hours in the morning (and) two hours in the afternoon.
“And, by the time I was 13, I started going out (for training) in Philadelphia ... I would go up to (Philadelphia) about two or three times a week.
He started thinking that skating could be his “job” when he was 13, he said. “Maybe, one day, like in that ‘Stars on Ice’ show that I had watched in Wilkes-Barre, maybe I can be in that day,” he said.
5. He trains out of Los Angeles. He trains with, and competes against, gold medal hopeful Nathan Chen. The training life was rough at first.
“A little over 5 years ago, I moved to California. I was broke AF, to the point where the little money I did have, I used to join the gym,” Rippon tweeted earlier this month.
Sometimes, when he was short on money, he “would steal all the apples they had out for all the gym members.”
A little over 5 years ago, I moved to California. I was broke AF, to the point where the little money I did have, I used to join the gym. I would steal all the apples they had out for all the gym members because sometimes I wouldn’t have enough $$$ for groceries.— Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) February 3, 2018
But just look at him now.
“It wasn’t easy and there have been ups and downs along the way, but as I’m now zipping my suitcases on my way to the Olympics, I can’t help but remember what it took to get where I am today,” he wrote in a later tweet.
6. Close but no team jacket. He missed out on qualifying for both the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics. He and fellow skating teammate Mirai Nagasu, who are both competing on Team USA this year, both failed to make the team four years ago. “We were eating In-N-Out because we were so upset we weren’t at the Olympic games,” he told NBC.
7. He is the oldest male figure skater on Team USA this year. He is also the oldest figure skater to make his first trip to the Olympics since 1939, according to Fortune.
8. A role model in the making. According to most accounts, he came out as gay in 2015 in Skating magazine.
“I want to be a relatable example,” he told NBC. “Being gay is not something that defines me. What defines me is what my mom always taught me: to treat everyone with respect, to always be a hard worker and to be kind.”
I was recently asked in an interview what its like to be a gay athlete in sports. I said that it’s exactly like being a straight athlete. Lots of hard work but usually done with better eye brows.— Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) December 28, 2017
9. He’s got a new BFF in fellow Olympian Gus Kenworthy. Rippon and freestyle skier Kenworthy are among 14 openly LGBT athletes from around the world at Pyeongchang — the highest number for any Winter Olympics ever.
There are only two openly gay athletes on Team USA.
Hello, world.
We're here. We're queer. Get used to it. @Adaripp #Olympics #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/OCeiqiY6BN— Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) February 9, 2018
10. About those Olympic condoms. The Pyeongchang games reportedly broke a record for most condoms to be distributed at a Winter Games — 110,000, about 37 condoms for each athlete. But didn’t impress Rippon.
“Like, I’m not entirely sure what I was expecting. I thought maybe they’d have like Olympic rings on them or they’d be all different colors, but, no. It’s all a myth,” he said in an Instagram story posted Saturday. “And I’m not, like, upset. I’m disappointed.”
He waxed philosophical about the prophylactics.
“It’s alright,” he said. “Life isn’t always what it seems and sometimes the condoms are just generic. And sometimes they’re not only just generic, sometimes they’re only available at the polyclinic outside the gym. And that’s okay.”
Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) ranting for a minute straight on Instagram about the #Olympics condoms is honestly a MOOD™️. pic.twitter.com/y2JKlpLT3c— Bo Bayerl (@BoBayerl) February 10, 2018
11. He’s “at war with Mike Pence.” Last month USA Today’s Christine Brennan asked Rippon his thoughts on Pence, who led the U.S. delegation to South Korea.
“You mean Mike Pence, the same Mike Pence that funded gay conversion therapy? I’m not buying it,” he said.
He said he didn’t want to meet Pence, whom he said had “gone out of his way” to not befriend a gay person.
“I don’t think he has a real concept of reality,” he said. “To stand by some of the things that Donald Trump has said and for Mike Pence to say he’s a devout Christian man is completely contradictory.”
Game on.
Pence’s press secretary, Alyssa Farah, shot back, claiming Rippon’s remarks had “no basis in fact” and called the accusation “totally false.”
Rippon responded, tweeting quotes from Pence to “let the VP’s words speak for themselves.”
The VP’s press secretary issued a statement that what I said to @usatodaysports has “no basis in fact” and that my “accusations are totally false”. Luckily, I brought #TheReceipts— Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) January 20, 2018
I will let the VP’s words speak for themselves. You can very easily find these quotes and more online. His position and intentions are clear. pic.twitter.com/XmH0v9pqua— Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) January 20, 2018
I personally have nothing to say to Mike Pence. Given the chance to talk after the Olympics, I would want to bring with me people who’s lives have been hurt by legislation he has championed.— Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) January 20, 2018
According to ABC News, in a 2000 statement on his congressional campaign website concerning the Ryan White Care Act, Pence said: “Resources should be directed toward those institutions which provide assistance to those seeking to change their sexual behavior.”
Gay-rights activists have interpreted that to be Pence’s support for gay conversion therapy. During the 2016 election campaign, a spokesman said Pence does not support the concept.
USA Today reported that Rippon’s comment bothered Pence so much that the vice president reached out to meet with the athlete. Rippon said he declined the invitation.
And on and on it went.
Pence’s reps denied that the vice president reached out to Rippon. But the athlete’s agent, David Baden, confirmed they were “contacted by the appropriate channels that the vice president wanted to talk to Adam.”
Pence fired off a couple of tweets, one of which said: “@Adaripp I want you to know we are FOR YOU. Don’t let fake news distract you. I am proud of you and ALL OF OUR GREAT athletes and my only hope for you and all of #TeamUSA is to bring home the gold. Go get ’em!”
.@Adaripp I want you to know we are FOR YOU. Don’t let fake news distract you. I am proud of you and ALL OF OUR GREAT athletes and my only hope for you and all of #TeamUSA is to bring home the gold. Go get ‘em!— Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) February 8, 2018
At a press conference on Tuesday, Rippon told reporters he stood by his comments on Pence but just wants to focus on his skating now.
“I talked to you about how I felt before the games (and) it’s brought a lot of attention and questions to my other teammates,” he said. “I don’t want to distract from their Olympic experience, and I don’t want my Olympic experience to be about Mike Pence.”
12. But this guy’s not done with it. Rippon’s fans rallied around him — and so did USA Today’s Brennan — on social media Wednesday when Donald Trump Jr. took at shot at Rippon on Twitter.
Really? Then Perhaps you shouldn’t have spent the past few weeks talking about him. I haven’t heard him mention you once??? https://t.co/8lcCsoyBsq— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 14, 2018
I see Donald Trump Jr. has joined @VP @Adaripp conversation. Here are the facts: Mike Pence escalated this story, shockingly so. Adam Rippon’s comments in @USATODAY would have come and gone had VP not jumped in. Also, Pence absolutely mentioned Rippon, tweeting about him Feb. 7. https://t.co/EROHcoa8Q4— Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) February 14, 2018
Bristol Palin also weighed in last week when, on her blog, she wrote that “the cool thing for athletes to do now, apparently, is to snub any invitations to the White House in order to take a stand against the Donald Trump administration.”
She wrote that Pence had reached out “with kindness” to Rippon and “in today’s crazy political climate, it’s nice to be kind — even if we have different political views.
“I hope one day Adam and the Vice President have a chance to sit down together. In the meantime, I hope Adam — and all of Team USA — do a great job representing our nation well!”
13. Operation Celebration. Rippon told ABC News that he already has party plans in mind for when he gets home to California.
You can quote him on this.
“I’m going to go to Target and I’m going to get a bottle of Sauvignon blanc, Oyster Bay, with the twist top, immediately,” he said.
