NFL heiress accused of bashing lawyer with mirrored purse after anti-Semitic rant

Jacqueline Kent Cooke, the millionaire socialite daughter of late Washington NFL owner Jack Kent Cooke, was arrested Wednesday in New York, accused of assaulting a man with a $300 mirrored purse.
The incident, which took place on New Year’s Eve, began after Cooke, 29, allegedly went on an anti-Semitic rant inside a fancy New York restaurant, according to The New York Daily News and other New York media.
Law enforcement sources told The New York Post that Cooke allegedly hit California attorney Matthew Haberkorn, 52, on the head with a mirrored acrylic purse, leaving him with a bloody gash.
Haberkorn, his 77-year-old mother, his wife and their four daughters had finished dining at high-end Caravaggio near Madison Avenue when the drama began.
Never miss a local story.
Haberkorn told New York media his family was waiting in line at the coat check when Cooke, who was behind them, got annoyed. This is his version of what happened.
“Hurry up, Jew,” Cooke allegedly said to Haberkorn’s mother.
“What did you say?” Haberkorn's wife, Linda Thomas, asked Cooke, according to the Daily News.
“Hurry up, Jew. I got places to be,” Cooke allegedly repeated.
“We all got places to be,” Thomas said she told her. “You know what? I take total offense at that. You’re small-minded.”
Haberkorn and Thomas allege that Cooke’s boyfriend joined in the rant, telling their daughters, “Happy bat mitzvah, girls.”
Haberkorn told reporters he confronted Cooke outside the restaurant.
“I walked up to her and asked her why she said that,” he told the Daily News. “She took her purse, which was a mirrored glass purse, and smashed me with it.”
Cooke was reportedly carrying the $300 Chloe Mirrored Perspex Box Clutch by Lulu Guinness, which is made of mirrored acrylic, not glass.
Embrace the non-conventional and think outside the box with the Chloe clutch > http://t.co/d6sgC9GiwC pic.twitter.com/NQUIjaAEM5— Lulu Guinness (@LuluGuinness) May 5, 2015
One of Haberkorn’s daughters began filming what happened outside the restaurant — a lot of yelling and pushing by Haberkorn, Cooke and the boyfriend. The video shows Cooke on the ground a couple of times, once after it looks like she tried to tackle Haberkorn.
Haberkorn told reporters that Cooke appeared to be drunk.
New York police told People that Cooke has been charged with second-degree assault.
Sources told the Post that Cooke says she, too, was hurt in the incident. The Daily News reported that she filed a counter complaint against Haberkorn.
The socialite’s mother, Suzanne Martin Cooke, was Jack Kent Cooke’s third wife. They married in 1987 when he was 74 and she was 31. They separated four weeks later, and he later remarried.
Also the former owner of the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Kings, he died in April 1997, leaving behind about $1 billion in assets.
During a 2008 DUI arrest in Boston, Cooke asked officers whether they knew who her father was, according to Boston.com at the time. She told them she would have their badges because “$1 billion goes a long way,” police reported.
Andrew T. Miltenberg, a lawyer for Haberkorn, told People that the family’s holiday in New York was ruined. He told the magazine his client, a normally “mellow Californian,” is “very distressed.”
Miltenberg said Haberkorn intends to sue Cooke civilly for a hate crime and a civil rights violation.
“We were so surprised that on the Upper East Side that this would happen,” Haberkorn’s wife told the Daily News.
Comments