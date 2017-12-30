Nation & World

‘MAKE AMERICA GAY AGAIN’ — Rainbow flag hung near Mike Pence’s vacation home

By Max Londberg

December 30, 2017 01:06 PM

A rainbow flag that says, “MAKE AMERICA GAY AGAIN,” was hung at a home near Vice President Mike Pence’s Colorado vacation home.

The banner was hung either Wednesday or Thursday from a stone pillar outside Aspen, according to The Aspen Times. Pence and his wife, Karen, arrived in the area on Tuesday.

The couple living in the home didn’t reply to requests for comment by The Times.

However, The Times received an email from Shannon Slade, who said the banner was “hung by the daughters of the couple who live in the home, and one of their girlfriends (I'm one of them!) with the full support of their parents.”

The Pitkin County Sheriff, Joe DiSalvo, said the area had a “history of irreverrance,” The Times reported.

President Donald Trump once said of Pence, during a conversation about gay rights, “Don’t ask that guy — he wants to hang them all,” according to the New Yorker.

Pence once said societal collapse “was always brought about following an advent of the deterioration of marriage and family,” according to Time magazine.

As governor of Indiana, in 2015, Pence signed a bill called the Religious Freedom Restoration Act that “essentially legalized discrimination against homosexuals by businesses in the state,” the New Yorker reported. He signed it as anti-gay activists stood at his side.

Reactions to the rainbow flag near his vacation home have been mixed on Twitter.

  • What does LGBTQIA mean?

    You have heard of LGBT, but do you really know what the letters stand for? And how about QIA? Melissa Winter, youth advocate with the KC Anti-Violence project, breaks down the terminology for you in 90 seconds.

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

