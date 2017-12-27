Snoop Dogg helps shine a spotlight on KC’s Negro Leagues Baseball Museum with photo

Watch: Shark bites Florida man and will not let go

Remarkable video has emerged from Florida of a man battling to remove a nurse shark from his body after being bitten. The footage, captured on September 2 off the coast of Marathon city, shows Ervin Maccarty stepping onto his boat with the shark hanging off his abdomen. One of his friends comes in to help and tries to remove the shark with his bare hands. However, the animal is firmly hooked on to Maccarty's belly, so he is forced to use a knife to remove the shark.