Snoop Dogg helps shine a spotlight on KC’s Negro Leagues Baseball Museum with photo

Snoop Dogg, in a viral photo posted on social media, helped shine a spotlight on Kansas City’s Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.
In the photo posted Tuesday, the rapper and entertainer wears a bomber jacket sold by the museum. The jacket, listed at $119.99, features the museum logo on the front and Negro Leagues team patches around the sleeves and back.
Bob Kendrick, the president of the museum, said that though it is unlikely Snoop Dogg purchased the jacket from the museum’s store, the photo has already sparked heightened interest in the museum.
“It instantly adds an element of cool,” Kendrick said. “That’s our quest … to make history relevant to a group of young people.”
Never miss a local story.
DROP IT LIKE IT'S HOT: Legendary Hip-Hop artist, @SnoopDogg, rockin our new bomber jacket! @MrChuckD @BET @tvonetv @MLB @espn @HipHopDX RT pic.twitter.com/3VZjs6s20J— negroleaguesmuseum (@nlbmprez) December 26, 2017
The jacket is produced by a Los Angeles-based company and sold in stores across the country.
Proceeds from items sold in the museum’s store benefit the nonprofit, which opened in the early ’90s.
The museum pays homage to and preserves the history of the African-American leagues that formed because major league baseball was segregated. Inside are photographs and artifacts dating to the late 1800s. The museum also includes statues, jerseys and bats honoring players such as Buck O’Neil, Satchel Paige and Jackie Robinson.
Snoop Dogg’s post garnered more than 65,000 likes.
The jacket is available on the museum’s website.
Make a donation to the museum here.
Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg
Comments