Snoop Dogg helps shine a spotlight on KC’s Negro Leagues Baseball Museum with photo

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

December 27, 2017 04:28 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Snoop Dogg, in a viral photo posted on social media, helped shine a spotlight on Kansas City’s Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

In the photo posted Tuesday, the rapper and entertainer wears a bomber jacket sold by the museum. The jacket, listed at $119.99, features the museum logo on the front and Negro Leagues team patches around the sleeves and back.

Bob Kendrick, the president of the museum, said that though it is unlikely Snoop Dogg purchased the jacket from the museum’s store, the photo has already sparked heightened interest in the museum.

“It instantly adds an element of cool,” Kendrick said. “That’s our quest … to make history relevant to a group of young people.”

The jacket is produced by a Los Angeles-based company and sold in stores across the country.

Proceeds from items sold in the museum’s store benefit the nonprofit, which opened in the early ’90s.

The museum pays homage to and preserves the history of the African-American leagues that formed because major league baseball was segregated. Inside are photographs and artifacts dating to the late 1800s. The museum also includes statues, jerseys and bats honoring players such as Buck O’Neil, Satchel Paige and Jackie Robinson.

Snoop Dogg’s post garnered more than 65,000 likes.

 

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on

The jacket is available on the museum’s website.

Make a donation to the museum here.

  Negro Leagues Baseball Museum receives big donation from MLB, players

    The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City received a $1 million donation from the Major League Baseball Players Association and Major League Baseball. The announcement was made at the museum on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum receives big donation from MLB, players

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City received a $1 million donation from the Major League Baseball Players Association and Major League Baseball. The announcement was made at the museum on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Jill Toyoshiba The Kansas City Star

  Negro Leagues Baseball Museum unveils Bob Motley statue

    Byron Motley, the son of Negro Leagues Baseball Museum co-founder and longtime umpire Bob Motley, talked about his late father's selflessness and love for the museum during a statue dedication in Kansas City on Nov. 22, 2017.

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum unveils Bob Motley statue

Byron Motley, the son of Negro Leagues Baseball Museum co-founder and longtime umpire Bob Motley, talked about his late father's selflessness and love for the museum during a statue dedication in Kansas City on Nov. 22, 2017.

Maria Torres The Kansas City Star

