An old couple driving through Nebraska this week got pulled over for a traffic violation. Sheriff’s deputies say they found something from the naughty list inside.
An old couple driving through Nebraska this week got pulled over for a traffic violation. Sheriff’s deputies say they found something from the naughty list inside. York County Sheriff’s Department
An old couple driving through Nebraska this week got pulled over for a traffic violation. Sheriff’s deputies say they found something from the naughty list inside. York County Sheriff’s Department

Nation & World

Elderly couple caught with 60 pounds of pot say it was for Christmas gifts, police say

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

December 21, 2017 04:35 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 04:45 PM

Welp, somebody just landed on the naughty list.

York County Sheriff’s deputies who pulled over an elderly couple on a traffic stop in Nebraska on Tuesday say they found 60 pounds of high-grade pot in the Toyota Tacoma with the man and woman.

Estimated street value: $336,000.

“They said the marijuana was for Christmas presents,” Lt. Paul Vrbka told the York News-Times.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The couple were stopped when the truck was spotted crossing the center line on Interstate 80 near Bradshaw, Neb., and the driver failed to use the turn signal, Vrbka said.

He said deputies smelled a strong odor of marijuana when they stopped the vehicle. The county’s K9 unit alerted deputies to the possibility of pot in the truck, and a search ensued.

Deputies found bags of weed in boxes inside the pickup topper.

Some of it appeared to be stuffed inside a plastic, Costco-sized cheese balls container.

Authorities arrested Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, from Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on suspicion of marijuana possession with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp, the News-Times reported.

patrick jiron
Patrick Jiron
York County Sheriff’s Department

The couple said they were heading to Vermont.

“Either the senior citizens have a lot of friends or they were really feeling the gift of giving this year, because they swear that the $336,000 worth of weed was all going to get wrapped up as Christmas gifts,” snarked Vice.

More Videos

Frank White's finances 1:09

Frank White's finances

Pause
Kansas Medicaid backlog hits nursing homes financially 1:08

Kansas Medicaid backlog hits nursing homes financially

Donutology hosts Christmas party for Operation Breakthrough 1:56

Donutology hosts Christmas party for Operation Breakthrough

Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage 4:59

Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage

Hear jail inmates sing Christmas carols 2:12

Hear jail inmates sing Christmas carols

Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car 0:54

Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car

Chiefs' Peters speaks ... on suspension, milk & cookies, more 1:32

Chiefs' Peters speaks ... on suspension, milk & cookies, more

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

U.S. Coast Guard rescues a sea turtle trapped amid $53 million of cocaine 1:57

U.S. Coast Guard rescues a sea turtle trapped amid $53 million of cocaine

Threats by President Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un leave citizens concerned 1:26

Threats by President Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un leave citizens concerned

  • Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

    Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives. Updated Dec. 13, 2017.

Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives. Updated Dec. 13, 2017.

David Pulliam The Kansas City Star

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Frank White's finances 1:09

Frank White's finances

Pause
Kansas Medicaid backlog hits nursing homes financially 1:08

Kansas Medicaid backlog hits nursing homes financially

Donutology hosts Christmas party for Operation Breakthrough 1:56

Donutology hosts Christmas party for Operation Breakthrough

Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage 4:59

Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage

Hear jail inmates sing Christmas carols 2:12

Hear jail inmates sing Christmas carols

Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car 0:54

Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car

Chiefs' Peters speaks ... on suspension, milk & cookies, more 1:32

Chiefs' Peters speaks ... on suspension, milk & cookies, more

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

U.S. Coast Guard rescues a sea turtle trapped amid $53 million of cocaine 1:57

U.S. Coast Guard rescues a sea turtle trapped amid $53 million of cocaine

Threats by President Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un leave citizens concerned 1:26

Threats by President Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un leave citizens concerned

  • Hear jail inmates sing Christmas carols

    The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office in Forth Worth, Texas went live on Facebook with caroling by the Christmas Choir at the Tarrant County Corrections Center. The choir sang inside for fellow inmates, but the video was filmed from the sidewalk outside where a lunchtime crowd gathered for a listen.

Hear jail inmates sing Christmas carols

View More Video