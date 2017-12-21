Elderly couple caught with 60 pounds of pot say it was for Christmas gifts, police say

Welp, somebody just landed on the naughty list.
York County Sheriff’s deputies who pulled over an elderly couple on a traffic stop in Nebraska on Tuesday say they found 60 pounds of high-grade pot in the Toyota Tacoma with the man and woman.
Estimated street value: $336,000.
“They said the marijuana was for Christmas presents,” Lt. Paul Vrbka told the York News-Times.
Never miss a local story.
The couple were stopped when the truck was spotted crossing the center line on Interstate 80 near Bradshaw, Neb., and the driver failed to use the turn signal, Vrbka said.
He said deputies smelled a strong odor of marijuana when they stopped the vehicle. The county’s K9 unit alerted deputies to the possibility of pot in the truck, and a search ensued.
Deputies found bags of weed in boxes inside the pickup topper.
Some of it appeared to be stuffed inside a plastic, Costco-sized cheese balls container.
Authorities arrested Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, from Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on suspicion of marijuana possession with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp, the News-Times reported.
The couple said they were heading to Vermont.
“Either the senior citizens have a lot of friends or they were really feeling the gift of giving this year, because they swear that the $336,000 worth of weed was all going to get wrapped up as Christmas gifts,” snarked Vice.
Comments