Researchers are warning that constant and long-term use of marijuana can lead to “scromiting,” a term used to describe people screaming and vomiting at the same time.
Researchers are warning that constant and long-term use of marijuana can lead to “scromiting,” a term used to describe people screaming and vomiting at the same time. AP file photo
Researchers are warning that constant and long-term use of marijuana can lead to “scromiting,” a term used to describe people screaming and vomiting at the same time. AP file photo

Nation & World

Some chronic pot smokers are showing up at hospitals and ‘scromiting’

By Matt Campbell

mcampbell@kcstar.com

December 07, 2017 10:01 AM

Researchers are warning that constant and long-term use of marijuana can lead to “scromiting,” a term used to describe people screaming and vomiting at the same time.

Roneet Lev, director of operations at Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego, told the NBC affiliate there that he sees at least one patient a day with the condition.

It was first described in 2004 in Australia, but it has been getting more attention recently in the U.S., some say because of relaxed marijuana laws.

Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome is very rare. It can occur among very heavy and long-term marijuana users.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Five years ago this wasn’t something that doctors had on their radar,” physician Kennon Heard told Kaiser Health News. “We’re at least making the diagnosis more now.”

Heard is an emergency physician at the University of Colorado in Aurora who has studied the possible link between decriminalization of marijuana and the vomiting syndrome.

Chalfonte LeNee Queen of San Diego says she has suffered from it for 17 years.

“I’ve screamed out for death,” she told a reporter. “I’ve cried out for my mom, who’s been dead for 20 years, mentally not realizing she can’t come to me.”

The irony is that marijuana use is associated with a suppression of nausea.

Some are skeptical that marijuana is the culprit. Rather, they point to the use of plant-based neem oil as a pesticide on marijuana plants.

People who have experienced or studied the syndrome say it can be alleviated by taking a hot shower or bath.

A surer way is stop using marijuana.

“Symptoms stop after cessation of cannabis use,” said High Times.

More Videos

Watch: Man pulls over to save wild rabbit's life amid intense flames from California wildfires 0:30

Watch: Man pulls over to save wild rabbit's life amid intense flames from California wildfires

Pause
How an app on Gov. Greitens' phone makes a paper trail impossible 0:59

How an app on Gov. Greitens' phone makes a paper trail impossible

4 reasons California’s fires are so bad this year 2:49

4 reasons California’s fires are so bad this year

Devonte Graham: Huskies took KU shooters out of game 1:16

Devonte Graham: Huskies took KU shooters out of game

'We just weren't ready to play,' KU's Self says 2:12

'We just weren't ready to play,' KU's Self says

Jessika Peppers' mother: 'I can't just sit silently' 1:52

Jessika Peppers' mother: 'I can't just sit silently'

Chiefs' Andy Reid, Alex Smith on Marcus Peters' suspension 4:19

Chiefs' Andy Reid, Alex Smith on Marcus Peters' suspension

Fine art for KU fans: $25,000 Rock Chalk Jayhawk paintings 1:25

Fine art for KU fans: $25,000 Rock Chalk Jayhawk paintings

Is there a chance for independent? Or jungle primary? Six politically-minded panelists give an answer 20:05

Is there a chance for independent? Or jungle primary? Six politically-minded panelists give an answer

Death on KC's Independence Ave.: Prostitute and homeless addict shared the same hopes and dreams 3:35

Death on KC's Independence Ave.: Prostitute and homeless addict shared the same hopes and dreams

  • United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

    Results from the 2016 election brought about new rules on the use of recreational and medicinal marijuana in several states, with more than half now allowing for the latter. Federal government leaders including president-elect Trump have voiced their opinion on the changing state of mind around marijuana. Is this the beginning of the end of marijuana prohibition?

United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

Results from the 2016 election brought about new rules on the use of recreational and medicinal marijuana in several states, with more than half now allowing for the latter. Federal government leaders including president-elect Trump have voiced their opinion on the changing state of mind around marijuana. Is this the beginning of the end of marijuana prohibition?

Cristina Rayas McClatchy

Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Watch: Man pulls over to save wild rabbit's life amid intense flames from California wildfires 0:30

Watch: Man pulls over to save wild rabbit's life amid intense flames from California wildfires

Pause
How an app on Gov. Greitens' phone makes a paper trail impossible 0:59

How an app on Gov. Greitens' phone makes a paper trail impossible

4 reasons California’s fires are so bad this year 2:49

4 reasons California’s fires are so bad this year

Devonte Graham: Huskies took KU shooters out of game 1:16

Devonte Graham: Huskies took KU shooters out of game

'We just weren't ready to play,' KU's Self says 2:12

'We just weren't ready to play,' KU's Self says

Jessika Peppers' mother: 'I can't just sit silently' 1:52

Jessika Peppers' mother: 'I can't just sit silently'

Chiefs' Andy Reid, Alex Smith on Marcus Peters' suspension 4:19

Chiefs' Andy Reid, Alex Smith on Marcus Peters' suspension

Fine art for KU fans: $25,000 Rock Chalk Jayhawk paintings 1:25

Fine art for KU fans: $25,000 Rock Chalk Jayhawk paintings

Is there a chance for independent? Or jungle primary? Six politically-minded panelists give an answer 20:05

Is there a chance for independent? Or jungle primary? Six politically-minded panelists give an answer

Death on KC's Independence Ave.: Prostitute and homeless addict shared the same hopes and dreams 3:35

Death on KC's Independence Ave.: Prostitute and homeless addict shared the same hopes and dreams

  • Watch: Man pulls over to save wild rabbit's life amid intense flames from California wildfires

    Witnesses say this man pulled off to save a wild rabbit from intense flames along Hwy. 1 in Southern California as the massive wildfires spread toward Santa Barbara County.

Watch: Man pulls over to save wild rabbit's life amid intense flames from California wildfires

View More Video