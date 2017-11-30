Emily Seawright of California joked about her single status in her family’s Christmas photo and now thousands of other single people are laughing with her.
Are you an Emily or an Egg Salad? Single people unite with Christmas card hilarity

By Lisa Gutierrez

November 30, 2017 09:32 AM

Yes, Emily Seawright is single.

And yes, she’s the only one without a partner in the family Christmas photo this year.

And yes, she laughed that off and now thousands of other single “Emilys” out there are laughing with her.

In the photo, members of the Whittier, Calif., family hold up signs that begin with the letter “E.” Her siblings’ signs say “Engaged” and “Expecting.” Her parents are “Excited.”

Emily is just “Emily.”

Her tweet has struck a strong chord with other unmarrieds — it’s been “liked” more than 328,000 times and retweeted nearly 60,000 times.

She might have just given “single” a new name, too, which earned her a shout-out from the Houston Rockets.

Cosmopolitan felt Seawright’s pain.

“Something most 20-something women (and/or of all ages!) can relate to about the holidays is how annoying it can be when your family keeps asking you whether or not you finally started dating that cute guy at your job — and if not there’s maybe another cute guy at their job/the mall/they saw on the bus this one time who could be perfect for you,” the magazine wrote.

“Well, one woman has had enough: Emily (Seawright) decided she was going to embrace her single girl status in her family’s Christmas card this year ...”

A lot of people related to Seawright’s tweet and shared their own awkward family photos.

She borrowed the idea from a single dude who called himself “Egg Salad” in his family’s photo and who inspired his own copycats.

Seawright’s mom, Diane Seawright, told USA Today the Christmas cards have been ordered.

But by now, thanks to Emily, everyone’s already seen it.

