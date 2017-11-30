Are you an Emily or an Egg Salad? Single people unite with Christmas card hilarity

Yes, Emily Seawright is single.
And yes, she’s the only one without a partner in the family Christmas photo this year.
And yes, she laughed that off and now thousands of other single “Emilys” out there are laughing with her.
In the photo, members of the Whittier, Calif., family hold up signs that begin with the letter “E.” Her siblings’ signs say “Engaged” and “Expecting.” Her parents are “Excited.”
Emily is just “Emily.”
my family's Christmas card this year lmao pic.twitter.com/A2L7wfsprN— Emily Seawright (@cantseawright) November 26, 2017
Her tweet has struck a strong chord with other unmarrieds — it’s been “liked” more than 328,000 times and retweeted nearly 60,000 times.
She might have just given “single” a new name, too, which earned her a shout-out from the Houston Rockets.
My current Relationship status : "Emily" https://t.co/YyJIc3Kzm2— Shasteen (@shasteenjamae) November 27, 2017
Don't be an Emily!— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) November 29, 2017
Watch Rockets vs. Pacers tonight at 7:00pm. pic.twitter.com/vXby6wY1ON
Cosmopolitan felt Seawright’s pain.
“Something most 20-something women (and/or of all ages!) can relate to about the holidays is how annoying it can be when your family keeps asking you whether or not you finally started dating that cute guy at your job — and if not there’s maybe another cute guy at their job/the mall/they saw on the bus this one time who could be perfect for you,” the magazine wrote.
“Well, one woman has had enough: Emily (Seawright) decided she was going to embrace her single girl status in her family’s Christmas card this year ...”
A lot of people related to Seawright’s tweet and shared their own awkward family photos.
This seems to be the thread to let everyone know you’re single pic.twitter.com/QmDDowyhZ2— Mr.Knapp (@DallyK_20) November 29, 2017
literally me every “merry married christmas”... pic.twitter.com/29ESzvmxPN— McKenzie Jones (@Mac_klemorej) November 29, 2017
When you can relate too well pic.twitter.com/C2ygCSnoxI— Kylee Hansen (@HansenKylee) November 28, 2017
relatable content pic.twitter.com/RfBZJpTXCF— Bailey Dwyer (@baileyadwyer) November 28, 2017
She borrowed the idea from a single dude who called himself “Egg Salad” in his family’s photo and who inspired his own copycats.
Lots of articles saying I came up with the idea, I never claimed this. The photo was inspired by egg salad man lol pls let that be known— Emily Seawright (@cantseawright) November 29, 2017
He was even a repeat offender!! pic.twitter.com/oTDGflf5pq— Brant Gressel (@brantmgressel) November 28, 2017
This was ours pic.twitter.com/vJHiueLaDd— sam (@samanthaeythh) November 28, 2017
Seawright’s mom, Diane Seawright, told USA Today the Christmas cards have been ordered.
But by now, thanks to Emily, everyone’s already seen it.
