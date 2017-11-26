Nine cops bullied teen accusing two NYC officers of cuffing, raping her, lawyer says

After two New York police officers allegedly raped a handcuffed teen inside a police van in Brooklyn, a group of cops visited her in a hospital room and tried to bully her out of pressing charges, her lawyer says.
NYPD Officers Eddie Martins, 37, and Richard Hall, 33, admitted to having sex with the 18-year-old while on the job but claimed it was consensual. They pleaded not guilty to a 50-count indictment last month.
Both detectives resigned from the force this month and are free on bail, awaiting their next court appearance.
Micheal David, who represents the teen, who is 19 now and goes by Anna Chambers on social media, said nine police officers tried to intimidate her and her mom “to discourage them from coming forward” to report the sex assault, Fox News reports.
Never miss a local story.
David told the New York Post one officer repeatedly questioned Chambers’ story while she sought treatment at Maimoindes Medical Center in Brooklyn hours after the alleged rape.
“He kept saying to Anna and her mom, ‘How do you know they were real cops?’” David said. “‘Didn’t you make complaints about cops before?’”
Chambers said one cop spoke to her and her mother in their native Russian while trying to cover his name tag on his uniform.
“Anna said (the officer) was trying to manipulate a rubber band over his name tag, so she couldn’t see who it was,” David said, adding the cop was adamant that Chambers was wrong.
“I was bawling my eyes out. The way they were speaking with me was so rude and aggressive,” Chambers told the Post.
A nurse at the hospital reportedly told Chambers and her mom to not be intimidated.
“Be strong. Be strong for your daughter,” the nurse said, according to David, who added, “The mom stood firm against the cop.”
The alleged attack happened on Sept. 15 after Chambers was arrested for possession of marijuana and an anti-anxiety drug in Bath Beach.
The cops drove her to a Coney Island Chipotle parking lot, where Martins raped her and both of the officers forced her to perform oral sex, she has alleged through David, who says she was released after about 40 minutes.
The woman went immediately to her mother after the officers released her without charging her with any crime, officials said, according to The New York Times. Her mother took her to Maimonides Medical Center, where she was treated. The incident spawned the grand jury hearings and a police internal affairs investigation.
The officers’ DNA matched genetic material recovered from the victim in a rape kit, sources previously told the Post.
Martins and Hall allegedly tried to attack the woman’s credibility by pointing out her raunchy social media posts and a $50 million claim against the city. The letter, obtained by the Post, also mentioned that the accuser had “rebranded herself as a wannabe rapper named ‘Fi5ty Milli,’ an obvious reference to her lawsuit.”
David said he intends to add the aggressive officer from the hospital to the $50 million notice of claim Chambers filed against the city.
“I’m outraged,” he said. “To me, it’s almost as outrageous as the crime, that you have cops trying to intimidate her to not report the crime, trying to protect fellow cops.”
The grand jury voted to indict Martins and Hall last month.
“This validates what my client has always said — she was kidnapped, handcuffed, brutally raped and then thrown onto the street by two on-duty officers,” David, told PIX11. “We would expect the police commissioner to take immediate action in firing these two officers.”
He also called for the “shaming and smearing of the victim of this vicious attack be stopped immediately.”
Chambers is still active on social media and has garnered a lot of support as the case unfolds. Late last week, she tweeted the news coverage of the alleged hospital intimidation.
November 24, 2017
November 24, 2017
And she also retweeted some of her supporters.
Every one of these officers should serve time in prison. They need to be held to a higher standard, not a lower one.— Edward Ruthazer (@ed_ruthazer) November 25, 2017
This treatment has surely happened to more rape victims. So proud of @annaaachambers for staying strong! https://t.co/INa4sRurWP— Whitney Adams (@Whitney_Easter) November 25, 2017
On Saturday, in response to Chambers’ description of the hospital visit, Mark Bederow, Martin’s lawyer, said there was nothing to prove her account.
“Nothing corroborates the sensational allegations made by a plaintiff’s lawyer more than two months after the incident,” he said.
The cops, who worked as narcotics officers in south Brooklyn, would face a mandatory minimum of three years in prison and a maximum of 25 years if convicted.
Adam Darby: 816-234-4318, @adarby87
Comments