Two cops are accused of raping a handcuffed teen and then ‘shaming and smearing’ her

Two New York police officers accused of raping a handcuffed teen inside a police van in Brooklyn have been suspended without pay.
NYPD Officers Eddie Martins and Richard Hall were indicted on first-degree rape and bribery charges related to the alleged attack on Sept. 15, according to PIX11. They are expected to turn themselves in for arraignment this week.
The cops insist the sex was consensual.
The alleged attack happened after the 18-year-old woman was arrested for possession of marijuana and an anti-anxiety drug in Bath Beach, the New York Post reports.
The cops drove her to a Coney Island Chipotle parking lot, where Martins raped her and both of the officers forced her to perform oral sex, she has alleged through her lawyer, Michael David, who says she was released after about 40 minutes.
The woman went immediately to her mother after the officers released her without charging her with any crime, officials said, according to The New York Times. Her mother took her to Maimonides Medical Center in the Borough Park neighborhood, where she was treated. The incident spawned the grand jury hearings and a police internal affairs investigation.
Martins and Hall allegedly tried to attack the woman’s credibility last week by pointing out her raunchy social media posts and a $50 million claim against the city. The letter, obtained by the Post, also mentioned that the accuser — who goes by the name “Anna Chambers” online — has “rebranded herself as a wannabe rapper named ‘Fi5ty Milli,’ an obvious reference to her lawsuit.”
Dads Bday whole team scorpios ♏ pic.twitter.com/INw88o51i5— Anna Chambers (@annaaachambers) October 27, 2017
The grand jury voted to indict Martins and Hall on Thursday.
“This validates what my client has always said — she was kidnapped, handcuffed, brutally raped and then thrown onto the street by two on-duty officers,” David, told PIX11. “We would expect the police commissioner to take immediate action in firing these two officers.”
He also called for the “shaming and smearing of the victim of this vicious attack be stopped immediately.”
“She’s crying, she’s depressed,” David told the Times, adding that this crime has put a strain on her relationship with her parents, who have been supportive. “She spends almost the whole day in her room.”
Activists protested in Coney Island last week to shed light on the case and to call for the arrest of the officers, reports the Coney Island News.
“No more police state, no more rape!” they chanted, according to videos on social media.
The cops, who work as narcotics officers in south Brooklyn, would face a mandatory minimum of three years in prison and a maximum of 25 years if convicted.
Tweeting under her pseudonym, Anna Chambers, the woman linked to the Post’s story Friday and wrote “GODBLESSSSSS.”
NYPD cops charged with raping woman in police van https://t.co/vV4YWzoZX6 via @nypmetro GODBLESSSSSS— Anna Chambers (@annaaachambers) October 27, 2017
