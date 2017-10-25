Body cam video shows parents passed out with baby in backseat, drugs in car

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida released a body cam video from one of its deputies that shows a couple unconscious in a car with an 8-month-old baby in the backseat.
Both adults were arrested. The female passenger was charged with child neglect and drug possession. The male was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with suspended license.
The baby was found with a soiled diaper and was placed in the care of the Department of Children and Families.
Watch the video above as the deputy tries to awaken the couple.
