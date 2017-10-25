Body cam video shows parents passed out with baby in backseat, drugs in car

More Videos 11:02 Damage assessment shows aerials of Puerto Rico devastation after Hurricane Maria Pause 1:19 Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home 0:29 Kansas City has had three homicides in the past 24 hours 1:00 "It's still a balance between horrible pain and anger," Mike Darby's son says as alleged serial killer appears in court 1:51 Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 3:01 Sen. Flake won't seek re-election, delivers scathing remarks against Trump and Congress 2:10 Chronicling the success of Northwest Missouri State football 2:17 KU coach Bill Self excited about this season's Jayhawks 3:27 John F. Kennedy photos from Miami Herald archives 0:53 Human remains found in Lenexa storage facility Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office in Florida released a body cam video from one of their deputies that shows a couple unconscious in a car with an 8-month-baby in the backseat. Both adults were arrested. The female passenger was charged with child neglect and drug possession. The male was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with suspended license. The baby was found with a spoiled diaper. The child was placed in the care of the Department of Children and Families.

