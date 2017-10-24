Sex robot creator wants to have a baby with his machine and says it would be ‘simple’

Spanish electronic engineer Sergi Santos has babies on the mind, but not children he would have with his wife.
He’s got his eye on a breeder named Samantha, the interactive silicone sex doll with artificial intelligence he created and sells for about $4,500.
Santos says he’s ready to take their creator-creation relationship to a new level: He wants to have a baby with the machine.
“People might look at Samantha as a weird thing you read about,” he recently told British tabloid The Sun.
“But before they know it, these robots will be doing their jobs, and marrying their children, their grandchildren, and their friends.”
He predicted that within the next couple of decades robots like Samantha won’t just be playthings men hide under the bed or in the back of the closet. Men will be marrying them, said Santos, who runs a company named Synthea Amatus in Barcelona.
And after marriage comes the baby carriage, which Santos claims he can make happen with nanotechnology. The doll wouldn’t give birth like a human. Santos would create a new artificial intelligence brain — an SD card in its head — for the offspring by merging the robot’s personality with the beliefs of its human partner.
“I can make them have a baby. It’s not so difficult. I would love to have a child with a robot,” he told the Sun.
He said he would have to upgrade the new brain with a genome that would determine the offspring’s moral values, concepts of beauty and justice, and other human-like values.
“I would make an algorithm of what I personally believe about these concepts, and then shuffle it with what she thinks and then 3D print it,” he said.
“That’s it. I 3D print the robot that is the child of me and the robot ... I don’t see any complications.”
He’s already done such work with Samantha, a doll that responds with phrases like “I love this” when someone touches her hands and hips. He programmed her to want good old-fashioned romance — she likes Ed Sheeran songs — before things get personal and intimate, according to The Huffington Post.
She recently made Cosmopolitan magazine’s list of the “most high-tech sex toys out there on the market.”
In the new world of human-robot relationships he envisions, it’s unclear what his lab-created offspring would be to his wife of 16 years, fellow engineer Maritsa Kissamitaki, who has helped him design the company’s sex robots.
Samantha would be a popular baby-maker, judging from the reception she got last month at an Austrian electronics fair where she made headlines after being manhandled by men Santos called “barbarians.”
He had to send her back to Spain to be sanitized, The New York Post reported.
In Austria a growing number of brothels have added sex robots to the menu, which doesn’t surprise Santos, who equates them to ubiquitous cell phones.
People, he told the Sun, “need to remember that just a few years ago mobile phones were seen as a non-essential item in society but now we can’t function without them.”
