Twitter
Twitter

Nation & World

May 31, 2017 7:02 AM

Covfefe? Jokes abound on Twitter after President Trump’s incomplete, late-night tweet

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

President Donald Trump confounded a nation with an incomplete tweet, sent just after 11 p.m. Tuesday night:

“Despite the constant negative press covfefe”

Hours passed without clarification from the president, spurring thousands to posit their own definitions.

The Lawrence Police Department’s Twitter account even joined the covfefe kerfuffle.

Trump himself acknowledged the incomplete tweet, which has since been deleted.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Watch these five suspects ransack victim’s bedroom

Watch these five suspects ransack victim’s bedroom 1:18

Watch these five suspects ransack victim’s bedroom
Carjacking suspect tosses driver from car, unable to drive manual transmission 1:24

Carjacking suspect tosses driver from car, unable to drive manual transmission
Take a look at repairs on the Oroville Dam spillway 2:25

Take a look at repairs on the Oroville Dam spillway

View More Video

Nation & World Videos