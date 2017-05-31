Covfefe? Jokes abound on Twitter after President Trump’s incomplete, late-night tweet

President Donald Trump confounded a nation with an incomplete tweet, sent just after 11 p.m. Tuesday night:
“Despite the constant negative press covfefe”
Because it's still there, four and a half hours later …— Will Clem (@uilleam_beag) May 31, 2017
Because I just couldn't go on without my own screengrab of it …
Because … #Covfefe pic.twitter.com/BfToPHIQc4
Hours passed without clarification from the president, spurring thousands to posit their own definitions.
It's been five minutes. What if this is it. That is his final tweet & the rest of history stops.— emily nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) May 31, 2017
The twitter game is strong this morning. Lol. #covfefe pic.twitter.com/jWrqMRrfcI— Jo (@JoHoopGirl) May 31, 2017
I just love how #Covfefe is already in the urban dictionary pic.twitter.com/zfKixCk7ds— Priscylla (@GuzmanPriscylla) May 31, 2017
Make America #Covfefe Again #MACA pic.twitter.com/43OZ5CmCdE— Diane N. Sevenay (@Diane_7A) May 31, 2017
In Samoan fefe means scared— 2Tapu (@2TAPU) May 31, 2017
Cov could be a typo for cow
>>> Trump is terrified of cows aka #Covfefe
Happy Samoan Language Week
Keep calm, folks. #WeShallOverCovfefe #Covfefe pic.twitter.com/FteGpPLJKG— Bowling Green NPS (@BowlingGreenNPS) May 31, 2017
When they're trying to take a pic but that #covfefe hits you... pic.twitter.com/HAz6ifLuiM— Dab Aggin (@DabAggin) May 31, 2017
Happy to get my morning #covfefe pic.twitter.com/ckTAdgtm63— EGC LTD (@hiringjobseeker) May 31, 2017
"Of course #covfefe is real word. It was coined during the Bowling Green Massacre." pic.twitter.com/DYjqX1xE7M— Diane N. Sevenay (@Diane_7A) May 31, 2017
Wakes up.— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) May 31, 2017
Checks Twitter.
.
.
.
Uh...
.
.
.
Lookups fo...
.
.
.
Regrets checking Twitter.
Goes back to bed.
The Lawrence Police Department’s Twitter account even joined the covfefe kerfuffle.
Trump himself acknowledged the incomplete tweet, which has since been deleted.
Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017
Comments