PR nightmare: United Airlines is taking a beating on social media

For United Airlines, the public relations disaster continues.
After video surfaced Sunday night of a man being forcibly removed from a United Airlines plane that was about to travel from Chicago to Louisville, there has been a slew of criticism on social media. On Tuesday, the hashtag #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos was trending on Twitter.
According to a news report, three Chicago aviation security officers were said to be the ones who forced the man out of his seat and dragged him down the aisle and out of the plane. One of the officers was reportedly suspended.
That did not stop people from crushing United Airlines online.
United Airlines is pleased to announce new seating on all domestic flights- in addition to United First and Economy Plus we introduce.... pic.twitter.com/KQjPClU2d2— McNeil (@Reflog_18) April 10, 2017
#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos officially my favourite pic.twitter.com/2ziVOJ0NBC— kris peck (@krispeck) April 11, 2017
United Airlines: Fly The Friendly Skies pic.twitter.com/XfR2pqhQIm— Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) April 10, 2017
" Early boarding, late boarding, water boarding, all the same to us ! " #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos— mr doh (@efdoh) April 11, 2017
New "drag-on" seating sections on #United flights. They will drag you on, and drag you off. No more of that tiring walking business. pic.twitter.com/AnU3c9ZzYH— Noreen Braman (@NoreenBLaughter) April 10, 2017
New photo of United Airlines asking for volunteers to deplane #BoycottUnitedAirlines pic.twitter.com/eAb8dF7sHl— Troy Osinoff (@yo) April 11, 2017
Bad timing on your app update, @united! pic.twitter.com/uA0O7vSo5D— Nick Nicotera (@NickNicotera) April 11, 2017
Flying #United just got real. pic.twitter.com/3xVwhPxGKe— FandE Padilla (@fandepadilla) April 10, 2017
When @united start asking for "volunteers" for "re-accommodation "...#United pic.twitter.com/xOAhlsA47k— Malleus Maleficarum (@evilklown17) April 10, 2017
Wow can't believe United released this commercial BEFORE the incident today. pic.twitter.com/TILXwqRYIK— Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) April 10, 2017
#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos— Dave Matt (@davematt88) April 11, 2017
Destination ? Hell..... pic.twitter.com/B68xRt1wM4
I simply cannot decide. #unitedAIRLINES #united #boycottunited #BoycottUnitedAirlines pic.twitter.com/3wl3TL0XDL— Jordan Patarino (@JordanPatarino) April 11, 2017
#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos— Dave Matt (@davematt88) April 11, 2017
You've never had a friend like us. Can your friend do this Can your friend do that? pic.twitter.com/dtNiCh7PwQ
Last one conscious gets to keep their seat. #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos— Danielle G. (@artbydanielleg) April 11, 2017
We Treat You Like a King...Rodney King. #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos— Travis Keys (@thewritetbkeys) April 11, 2017
Come for the seating, stay for the beating. #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos— Dan (@SirDanielJ) April 11, 2017
Pepsi: oh no, this is a PR nightmare.— Catalina Gamble (@CatGambl3) April 11, 2017
United Airlines: Hold my beer. #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos
