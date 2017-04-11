Nation & World

April 11, 2017 8:34 AM

PR nightmare: United Airlines is taking a beating on social media

By Max Londberg

and Pete Grathoff

For United Airlines, the public relations disaster continues.

After video surfaced Sunday night of a man being forcibly removed from a United Airlines plane that was about to travel from Chicago to Louisville, there has been a slew of criticism on social media. On Tuesday, the hashtag #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos was trending on Twitter.

According to a news report, three Chicago aviation security officers were said to be the ones who forced the man out of his seat and dragged him down the aisle and out of the plane. One of the officers was reportedly suspended.

That did not stop people from crushing United Airlines online.

