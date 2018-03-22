A St. Louis grand jury on Feb. 22 indicted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens with a felony charge of invasion of privacy. The charge stems from a 2015 affair and allegations that Greitens took a partially nude photograph of the woman and threatened to r Allison Long and Jason Hancock The Kansas City Star
The Buzz

The latest political rumblings from KC to DC.

Ex-husband of Greitens' alleged victim seeks protection from governor

By Bryan Lowry

March 22, 2018 12:38 PM

The man who first publicized the blackmail allegations against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens wants protection from the governor, a retired Navy SEAL.

The attorney for the ex-husband of the woman that Greitens’ allegedly photographed without her consent filed a motion in St. Louis Thursday seeking to quash a subpoena from the governor’s legal team and enact a protective order against the governor.

The filing from attorney Al Watkins states that the man is "aware of the fact that the Defendant Governor is a former Navy SEAL with a penchant for emoting, if not overtly promoting, that, as a Navy SEAL, he is possessed of a skill set that is appropriately worthy of genuine fear.”

Greitens’ successful campaign for governor, which took place a year after the governor’s affair with the man’s ex-wife, was heavily centered on Greitens’ background as a Navy SEAL and included an ad campaign that featured him shooting a Gatling-style machine gun into a lake.

The motion states that the man’s fear of reprisal has been long-standing. His decision to conduct an interview with KMOV-TV in St. Louis in January led to the allegations against Greitens surfacing hours after the governor delivered his State of the State address.

The governor now faces a criminal trial in St. Louis, which will take place in May.

Greitens’ team dismissed Watkins' filing, which refers to the governor as “Defendant Governor” throughout its 12 pages.

"It's hard to keep track of who is driving this clown car and where they are headed," Aaron Baker, a spokesman for Greitens' attorneys, said in an email.

The filing requests that Greitens not be permitted to attend the man’s deposition ahead of the governor’s trial and that the judge block the governor from intimidating the man on any platform, including social media.

