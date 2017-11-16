U.S. Sen. Al Franken, a Minnesota Democrat, on Thursday called for an ethics investigation after a report that he had groped and kissed a news anchor without her consent in 2006.
McCaskill calls for ethics investigation of Al Franken after groping allegations

November 16, 2017 12:22 PM

U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill is calling for an ethics investigation of her Democratic colleague U.S. Sen. Al Franken following allegations that the Minnesota senator groped and kissed a news anchor without her consent.

“I’m shocked and concerned,” McCaskill said in a statement Thursday. “The behavior described is completely unacceptable. Comedy is no excuse for inappropriate conduct, and I believe there should be an ethics investigation.”

McCaskill’s comments come after reports that Franken, a former Saturday Night Live performer elected to the Senate in 2008, aggressively kissed Leann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, in 2006 when the two were rehearsing a skit for a USO show.

In addition, Tweeden later discovered a photo of Franken fondling her breasts while she was asleep on the tour. She said she felt violated and humiliated.

McCaskill initially refused to answer a question about Franken after a tax hearing Thursday when greeted by The Star’s Washington correspondent. She released her official statement a few minutes later.

Franken is calling for an ethics investigation of himself.

The Minnesota Democrat headlined the Missouri Democratic Party’s annual Truman dinner in St. Louis earlier this month, helping raise money for McCaskill’s 2018 re-election efforts.

Franken’s Midwest Values PAC has already contributed $10,000 to McCaskill’s campaign this election cycle and contributed $20,000 to her previous campaigns.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee called on McCaskill to return the donations from Franken.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, the top GOP recruit challenging McCaskill in 2018, said on Twitter that Franken should resign and that both McCaskill and the state Democratic Party should return money raised by Franken.

Lindsay Wise, The Star’s Washington correspondent, contributed to this report.

