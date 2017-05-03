Missouri lawmakers are not talking — but they can sing ‘Kumbaya’

The Senate has barely functioned for weeks, as Republican infighting has paralyzed the chamber.
Sens. Kiki Curls, a Kansas City Democrat, and Bob Dixon, a Springfield Republican, took to the Senate floor Wednesday to lament the discord that has gripped the chamber.
“We are in a place that needs reflection, trying to figure out how we do the job of the people,” Curls said.
She mentioned how senators “need to be singing out of the same songbook,” and then jokingly said it would be helpful if they could at least sing “Kumbaya.”
“How about it?” he said, and then the pair sang a verse of the spiritual song first recorded in the 1920s as an appeal to God to come and help those in need.
The moment didn’t last long. The Senate once again got tripped up on procedure and spent the majority of the day adjourned.
The 2017 legislative session ends at 6 p.m. May 12.
