Washington Democrats putting bull’s-eye on Yoder’s Kansas seat

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee said Thursday it was targeting the U.S. House seat of Rep. Kevin Yoder, who represents Johnson and Wyandotte counties on Capitol Hill, in 2018.
With the Republican barely a month into his fourth term, the DCCC said in a press release that it “launched an earlier-than-ever accountability project … aimed at House Republicans including Congressman Kevin Yoder.”
The committee’s release said it would soon hire a full-time “local organizing staffer and launch digital ads” in the 3rd Congressional District.
“The DCCC will run Twitter ads in the district in order to connect with those who want to continue their activism” — in the wake of women’s marches across the country and other protests against the Trump administration — “or get involved for the first time,” the release said.
Yoder defeated Democrat Jay Sidie in November by 10 percentage points in the Republican-leaning district.
A spokesman from the National Republican Congressional Committee said Yoder would be ready for any challenge.
“If the DCCC’s plan to win the majority centers on hiring a community organizer in Kansas,” said the NRCC’s Jack Pandol in an email, “then there’s a reason (Democratic U.S. Rep.) Nancy Pelosi is still Minority Leader.”
