TheChat: Out-of-staters spend big on Eric Greitens

1:28 Lawmakers get sweaty for dog safety Pause

2:57 Parents behind Kelsey Smith Act react to bill’s rejection in Congress

5:25 Protesters and Trump supporters clash in Kansas

2:21 Trump rallies early in Wichita, gets booed at the caucus

1:13 Republicans wait to vote in caucus

1:20 Trump supporters in Pella, Iowa

13:07 A dog groomer’s journey through homelessness, hardship and tragedy

0:38 Raw video: One man dead, another injured after shooting on East 42nd Street

0:49 Two dead as single-engine plane crashes in Lee's Summit

0:31 Raw video: Vigil held for 16-year-old shooting victim Javon Reilly