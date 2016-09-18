Jason Kander gets an unexpected boost

Senate Democrats have decided to spend more on Jason Kander’s Missouri Senate campaign after the party’s candidates in Ohio and Florida have faded, Politico reports.
Democrats will also spend more in North Carolina and Indiana.
The party will pour $2 million more in Missouri, the website said, as Kander seeks to oust incumbent Sen. Roy Blunt, a Republican.
The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee has spent $3.5 million in Missouri in the past week.
“As we've said from the very beginning, spending levels would be adjusted across the map. North Carolina and Missouri are both increasingly competitive races where we have put Republican incumbents on defense in the fights of their lives. The Ohio and Florida races are both still good turf for Democrats and we continue to make targeted investments in those states,” a Democratic Party official told Politico.
One poll out last week showed Kander leading Blunt 42-40, although other polls have had Blunt ahead.
The spending news is another significant boost for Kander who is giving Blunt a tougher run that most people expected.
