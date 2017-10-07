Unusual Saturday streetcar election underway in Kansas City

A steady stream of voters headed into the Whole Person offices at 37th and Main streets on Saturday for an unusual election to select a board of directors for Kansas City’s new streetcar district.
Nineteen candidates are competing for seven director spots on the board of the Main Street Rail Transportation Development District.
The Whole Person was one of seven polling locations for this limited special election affecting downtown and midtown. Several people said Saturday was a more convenient day to vote than the normal Tuesday option. Some said that on Tuesdays they have to vote very early, before going before work.
“It’s more relaxing, that’s for sure,” Mark Kneib said after voting Saturday morning. “You can pick your own time.”
The Kansas City Election Board expected to announce unofficial results Saturday night.
Saturday’s election was just for about 35,000 registered voters living within the streetcar district, generally from the Missouri River to 53rd Street and from State Line Road to Campbell Street.
Election Board Director Shawn Kieffer said the special election was held under a different state law than most elections, so there was more flexibility to schedule a Saturday election. He said it was a worthwhile experiment and the feedback was positive.
“It’s been a very pleasant experience for the voters,” Keiffer said. However, he still predicted a very light turnout of only about 5 percent, and said holding other elections on Saturdays would require a state law change.
The election is the second in a three-step process to try to build an expanded streetcar system from downtown to 51st Street and Brookside Boulevard, near the University of Missouri-Kansas City. In the first step, a mail-in election that wrapped up in August, residents approved the boundaries of the expanded streetcar district beyond downtown.
In a third election, planned for early next year, voters within the district will be asked to approve specific sales and property taxes needed to help fund expansion.
Candidates in Saturday’s election included both supporters and opponents of streetcar expansion.
One group of candidates supporting expansion ran as a slate: David Johnson, Jeff Krum, Cindy Circo, Jan Marcason, Ruben Alonso, Leonard Graham and Crissy Dastrup.
On a slate of candidates opposing expansion were Greg Allen, Steve McCandless, Linda Hart Tabory and Ted Derks.
The other candidates were Timothy Zook, Tyler Watt, William Farrar, Quinton Shaw, Timothy Jury, Brendan Waters, Jesse Whidden and Dane Mehringer.
The seven directors with the most votes win a position on the board, which is a non-paid position. They will oversee the local funding generated from the streetcar district, if the new taxes are approved. But those new taxes wouldn’t be assessed until the rest of the federal funding and other money needed to build the system have been obtained.
Lynn Horsley: 816-226-2058, @LynnHorsley
