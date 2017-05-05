KC Streetcar tops 2 million rides, and its numbers are among the best in the country

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 14:40 Ride the entire route of the Kansas City streetcar Pause 0:43 Things you need to know before choosing a daycare 5:22 Lewis Del Mar's Max Harwood, Danny Miller talk about their start 1:51 Jamaal Charles and nine other NFL stars who joined an enemy team 0:49 Verrückt water slide timeline of events 1:23 Kansans protest ACA changes at Rep. Kevin Yoder's office 4:47 New Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: 'You've got to find ways to win' 0:56 Canine comfort during your cut and color 1:44 Why a Kentucky Derby hat needs the thrill factor 2:12 Westport's HopCat opens Saturday with 100 taps of craft beer Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

From 1870 to 1957 streetcars roamed Kansas City's streets. Now, there are only four KC streetcars but they're picking up where the old series left off. Lynn Horsley The Kansas City Star