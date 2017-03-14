KC Streetcar

March 14, 2017 10:19 PM

Fire in vacant downtown building briefly shuts down streetcar line

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

A fire in a vacant building Wednesday night near 20th and Main streets in downtown Kansas City briefly shut down the Kansas City streetcar.

The fire was reported about 9 p.m.

Fire officials requested that the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority suspend streetcar service while they battled the blaze.

Streetcar service resumed about 9:50 p.m., officials said.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

