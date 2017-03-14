Fire in vacant downtown building briefly shuts down streetcar line

A fire in a vacant building Wednesday night near 20th and Main streets in downtown Kansas City briefly shut down the Kansas City streetcar.
The fire was reported about 9 p.m.
ALERT: Streetcar service has been suspended due to non-streetcar emergency on route. pic.twitter.com/BtYqFtJQB0— KC Streetcar (@kcstreetcar) March 15, 2017
Fire officials requested that the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority suspend streetcar service while they battled the blaze.
Streetcar service resumed about 9:50 p.m., officials said.
ALERT UPDATE: Streetcar service has resumed. Thank you for your patience and thanks to @KCMOFireDept for the important work you do.— KC Streetcar (@kcstreetcar) March 15, 2017
No injuries were reported in the fire.
