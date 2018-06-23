After her grandfather was shot and Amber Alert issued for her, KC teen has been found

The missing teen who prompted an Amber Alert this week has been located and is unharmed, Kansas City police said late Saturday.
Brajaean Sledge, 15, was believed to be with a suspect in a shooting that seriously injured her grandfather on Thursday. Police initially believed she'd been abducted from her grandfather's home on Elmwood Avenue by the shooter.
But on Friday they canceled the Amber Alert upon learning the teen may have left willingly with the suspect.
Brajaean appeared shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday at a Kansas City police station. Police did not say whether Brajaean had left her grandfather's home with the suspect.
"She is talking with detectives now and the investigation into the shooting and robbery is ongoing tonight," said Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a Kansas City police spokesman.
Anthony King is still being sought as a person of interest in the shooting, police said.
Neighbors said they heard two gunshots inside the grandfather's home. The man was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.
Brajaean was seen leaving after the shooting with a person in her grandfather's 2017 Kia Forte.
Friday morning, detectives found the vehicle in the 11200 block of Bennington Avenue in south Kansas City, and detectives canvassed the area as crime scene investigators gathered and processed evidence.
King is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
